Local businesses launch rescue’s pet pantry drive

The Ahwatukee Chamber of Commerce, and the Ahwatukee Foothills News have joined with some 40 other local businesses in a month-long drive to restock the Lost Our Home Pet Rescue pet food pantry.
People can drop off their pet food, blankets, and pet toys at various locations, listed below, and donors should call in advance to make sure someone is there.
“We’re so honored that the Ahwatukee business community is coming together to support us,” said Jodi Polanski, executive director of Lost Our Home Pet Rescue.
“Their goal is to collect enough food and supplies to fill the shelves for our food bank, as well as for those pets in the shelter who are looking for a home.”
On Sept. 30 all the donations will be delivered to Mountainside Martial Arts dojo and everything will be tallied up.
On Oct. 1, Rick Savagian, owner of Mountainside Martial Arts, will hold a self-defense class for the Women in Business who participated in the donation drive. The class will take place at the Mountainside Martial Arts dojo, located at 3173 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee.
Women must register in advance to participate. Call 480-759-4540 for details.
Lost our Home’s Pet Food Bank feeds approximately 1,000 pets a year. Families can get help through the pet food bank by applying at lostourhome.org/get-help/pet-food-bank-program.
Lost Our Home was founded in 2008 in response to the thousands of pets in need as a result of the economic downturn in general, and the Phoenix-area foreclosure crisis in particular.
It is the only shelter in Maricopa County dedicated to rescuing pets abandoned or at risk of homelessness due to pet parents’ life crises: eviction, domestic violence, job loss, and illness.
Lost Our Home also has a partnership with the Sojourner Domestic Violence Center to operate a pet shelter on its campus to provide trained, daily care for pets so that women escaping domestic violence can have their pet with them.
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations. Call for information.
Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce 1345 E. Chandler Blvd. 480-753-7676
Mountainside Martial Arts Center, 3173 E. Chandler Blvd. 480-759-4540.
Print Smart, 4142 E. Chandler Blvd., 480-917-7360.
Ahwatukee Carpets, 15215 S. 48th St. 480-598-9811.
Ahwatukee Foothills News, 1900 W. Broadway Road, just west of Priest Road, Tempe. 480-898-7900.
To learn more about Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, visit LostOurHome.org, or call 602-445-7387.
