An Ahwatukee native who headed west after graduating from Desert Vista High School in pursuit of his artistic passions has also bulked up the “novelist” part of his resume.
Josh Mendoza, Thunder Class of 2002 and son of former MLB pitcher and Ahwatukee Realtor Mike Mendoza and his wife Jude, just published his second novel, “Shadow of the Eternal Watcher.”
The book combines science fiction and detective thrillers to tell the story of a washed-out private eye framed for murder who is pursued by a deadly cabal of “interdimensional invaders.” They’re trying to kill him before he discovers that he, too, has supernatural powers.
Since he landed in Los Angeles, Mendoza has pursued twin dreams of writing and filmmaking.
He majored at Stanford University in English with an emphasis in creative writing, earned a masters of fine arts degree at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, and has been writing scripts and making movies.
Though he was involved heavily in music at Desert Vista — playing trumpet in the band, marching band and jazz band — he felt a tug to explore writing.
“When I got to Stanford, I wanted to be a writer and pursued that endeavor with an eye on being a novelist,” he told AFN when he released “I took a course my junior year that was a general overview of film noir. … A light bulb went off that I should be chasing movies with my story writing.”
Mendoza’s first novel was “Duster Raines,” which, like his new book, combines science fiction and detective genres. Several years ago, he also released his first feature-length movie, “What Still Remains,” which has elements of both science fiction and a grim dystopian future.
Mendoza said his new novel continues his creative bent: “I love doing genre mash-ups and this was no different. It’s a noir crime thriller meets science fiction. I wanted to do a fun twist on an anti-hero finding redemption.”
“I liken it to ‘Dark Matter’ meets ‘Killing Floor’ and it plays on old tropes popularized in classic detective stories by Raymond Chandler or Dashiell Hammett – which then became great film noir works in the 50s on the silver screen,” he said.
“My novel works to turn those tropes on their head for a 21st century audience.”
“Shadow of the Eternal Watcher” is set mostly in modern-day Los Angeles and has been launched through Inkshares.com, where it can be purchased by searching for the title.
“I’m excited at the response it’s already received and can’t wait for it to reach a larger audience,” Mendoza said. “Eventually the book will be available across all platforms and in brick and mortar stores.”
Mendoza envisions his new work to be a debut for a series with at least two more novels.
And he’s hoping it also will hit the silver screen.
“As a filmmaker, I see it in that medium,” he said, “and I’d love for the story to one day be a movie or possibly a series.”
Mendoza’s “What Still Remains,” released in 2018, garnered favorable reviews and the trailer can be viewed at whatstillremains.com. The movie is currently streaming across multiple platforms, including Amazon, Paramount+, Apple TV and VUDU, among others.
Mendoza is not one to rest on his laurels or take a breather apparently.
He’s in the process of getting a second film off the ground as well as plotting the sequel to “Shadow.”
“I’m always writing and I have multiple scripts, some of which have won awards,” he said. “I recently signed with a new manager as a writer/director and I’m excited about the new opportunities and connections for me. You just have to keep creating.”
And he noted that while much of that creating has been in the realm of science fiction, his first movie contains elements of non-fiction, given what the COVID-19 pandemic did to the world.
“It can’t not impact you,” he said of the pandemic, noting that the world in his first movie is one “long-since destroyed by disease.”
“It’s the post-pandemic survivors to a zombie apocalypse and how that’s changed people and whether you can still have hope for a better life when so much has been taken from so many,” he said. “Obviously the subject is even more topical now that we’ve lived through our own lockdown pandemic.”
Not that he’s letting all that keep him down.
“I think my main takeaway from the last few years is a recommitment to the entertaining and fun stories that made me fall in love with cinema and I that escaped into the pages of as a kid,” he said.
“Going to the movies or reading a book should be an experience, an adventure, and help give us a place for escapism. I hope my work does that for people and it’s what I strive for in all my stories.”
