A Desert Vista High junior and Ahwatukee resident is collecting new and gently used reusable water bottles for the second consecutive year to help people living on the street withstand the brutal summer heat.
The campaign fulfills a promise made by Elia Woods on her website, therecyclingproject.org, after her campaign last year garnered 678 water bottles that were donated to nonprofits to help people with little access to water in the Valley.
“In the future,” she wrote, “we hope to expand out of the Phoenix valley and give people easier access to water all over the U.S.
The next step in that campaign is happening now: She expanded collection boxes to 30 sites across the Valley, including all Spooner Physical Therapy Clinics.
Elia said that this year, she hopes to double the number of last year’s haul – which itself was more than three times her goal of 200 bottles.
Last year she personally delivered the bottles she collected to the three agencies she worked with.
She is partnering this year with the St. Vincent de Paul and Arizona State University’s Project Humanities, an organization that her neighbor, ASU Foundation Professor of English Dr. Neal Lester founded.
Project Humanities volunteers every other Saturday morning gather at the Human Services Campus in downtown Phoenix to provide clothing and hygiene products to unsheltered people.
The Project Humanities’ Service Saturday volunteers don’t just hand out those items willy nilly. Each volunteer escorts one person through neatly stacked items so they can select them as if they were shopping. That way, volunteers not only establish a personal connection with the people they are helping but also give them some dignity.
Elia felt that both organizations aligned with her mission.
She has volunteered at Paz de Christo, which serves daily meals to those in need. She and her mother, Sarah Woods, are active members of the National Charity League, a mother-daughter organization that embraces community service and leadership development.
Volunteering at Paz de Christo’s soup kitchen inspired her bottle campaign.
“One evening, while serving, I noticed only a few guests had either a Circle K cup, a crinkled plastic water bottle, or most had nothing at all to store water,” Elia explained. “They kept coming back to use small coffee Styrofoam cups for drink refills.
“My mother and I approached Paz de Christo and asked if they would be interested in doing a drive,” she continued. “They were excited for us to put together a drive on their behalf. Their location serves close to 200 guests and were looking for that amount.”
Elia also has worked with St. Vincent DePaul to create a donation page to enable people to donate money for the purchase of reusable water bottles. That site is: stvincentdepaul.net/give/campaigns/therecyclingproject-reusable-water-bottle-drive.
An aspiring environmental engineering major, Elia said her goal “is to help cut down on the environmental impact of keeping our neighbors in need hydrated this summer.”
The drive will go on only through April 30.
Ahwatukee locations of drop boxes and their websites are: Spooner PT, spoonerpt.com/pick-your-state; Chris’ Water & Ice; chriswaternice.com; Mountainside Martial Arts, mountainsidemartialarts.com; Awaken Chiropractic, awakenchiropractic.org; Music Makers Workshop, mmwaz.com; TLC Pediatrics, tlcpedsaz.com.
Other East Valley sites are: Chandler/Gilbert YMCA, valleyymca.org/about-your-y/locations; Tempe YMCA, valleyymca.org/about-your-y/locations.
