Local Scout troops help Mountain View Lutheran cleanup

Troop 17 from Foothills Baptist Church and Troop 48, a newly formed girls’ troop chartered by Mountain View Lutheran Church, recently joined together to remove wood bark chips from two playground areas on the Mountain View Lutheran campus.
One area is just east of the preschool building, and the other is just west of the worship center on the north side of the campus. This area is about 2,600 square feet and 21 boys from Troop 17 and five girls from Troop 48 along with 15 adults helped with the effort.
The bark was raked and shoveled into large black trash bags, placed into wheelbarrows and loaded into a pickup truck. A pickup truck was provided by Carl Graff, who then drove the truck to an area where the bags were unloaded. The Scouts did all the loading and unloading of the bags.
“After over four hours of work, the Scouts had raked and filled almost 160 large black trash bags from these two playground areas,” said Chuck Mackey, a BSA scout unit commissioner and facilities manager at Mountain View Lutheran. “This was a very dusty and dirty project but, in the Scouting tradition the project was accomplished, and everyone had a good time, although very tired!
The project was led Senior Patrol Leader Aidan Wall of Troop 17. “He organized and directed the Scouts from both units and did an amazing job,” Mackey said.
Troop 17 is led by Scoutmaster Chris Grosjean and Troop 48 is lead by Scoutmaster Dedra Wadsworth. Information about Troop 17 for boys: Sheryl Houle at 480-540-1269 or email sheryl@houlefamily.net and for Troop 48 girls’ contact Dedra Wadsdorth at 520-982-1876 or email mcwads@msn.com.
“A great thank you goes out to both troops and Mountain View Lutheran Church is very appreciative of their hard work and dedication to scouting and serving their community,” Mackey added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.