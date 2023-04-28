Veterans mixer strengthens connectedness

Over 45 U.S. military veterans and American Legion Auxiliary members gathered at the Ahwatukee Recreation Center earlier this month to share experiences, eat, drink, laugh, and play cards.
The event opened up with Post 64 Commander Pete Meier leading the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Five large, round tables were set with color-coded tablecloths and signs to denote the military branches (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard).
Veterans could introduce themselves and share where and when they served their country. The dates ranged from 1962 to the early 2000s.
All branches of the military were represented with the Air Force table having the most people.
John Augustyn was the sole Coast Guard veteran and he enthusiastically shared light blue playing cards with the crest of his branch.
The Auxiliary table was full with supportive and generous spouses and daughters of veterans. This group is a newly forming unit of the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) and provided a great deal of help and assistance with the food and drink at this event.
All enjoyed large and delicious pizzas from Venezia’s, salads, spinach dip, and homemade molasses cookies by Darlene Hunter.
A brightly colored information table displayed history books titled “Letters to Ann,” “Shoot Like a Girl” and “Ashley’s War.”
Red, white and blue pamphlets on the American Legion, the Auxiliary and U.S. flag etiquette, provided information about the their history, services and benefits.
Music from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s added to the fun and festive environment. A small, blue Bose speaker filled the large meeting room and did its job admirably.
The energy and connection of this positive gathering helped strengthen the social fabric of our community. Camaraderie, respect and support go a long way to bridging generational gaps and mending past wounds.
During this small, simple social mixer, there was a feeling of being united – not just as veterans and supporters but as united citizens of our country - One Nation, Under God, Indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for All.
A bonus of this meeting was an increased sense of belonging in the community and a renewed focus and appreciation for those who have bravely and selflessly served their country.
Brenda Smull of Ahwatukee is a member of American Legion Post 64. An author and Toastmasters International leader, she was a platoon leader in Operation Desert Storm after earning a degree in biochemistry in college, where she served in ROTC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.