Jackie Tinsley’s journey to becoming a stand-up comic was launched Christmas 2015 when the Ahwatukee resident of 21 years received a gift from an aunt that changed her life.
“For Christmas 2015 my Aunt Debi, who lives in California, bought me a four-week comedy class for The Scottsdale Comedy Spot,” Tinsley explained.
“She said her reasoning was ‘I think you are very funny. You need to give this a shot.’ At the time I was working at Red Robin and Walgreen’s almost every day of the week, for months at a time, so I never had a chance to attend the classes,” said Tinsley, a 2007 Desert Vista High grad.
But in February 2016, Tinsley took a job at a hospital pharmacy that allowed her time to attend the comedy classes.
“I started class that July and after the four weeks she’d bought me, I decided to buy more and continue.”
After the school offered her a chance to participate in a show for students, Tinsley told her aunt, “I was thinking about doing it because I liked the idea of working towards a goal and having a final product from the work I was putting in for the classes.
“Turned out she was going to be in Arizona for a business trip the same weekend as the showcase, so at that point it felt like divine intervention.
“I signed up for the showcase. I was super excited but also nervous because part of me was thinking ‘if I’m not good she’s gonna ask for her money back’,” laughed Tinsley.
For a woman who claims to have held a fear of public speaking her entire life, it was a gutsy move out of her comfort zone.
“I had no intention of being a comedian. Fear was holding me back. I’ve never been a writer – in fact I’ve always been more into math and science. I think my dance background with Kimberly Lewis’ Dance Studio 111 helped me a lot.
“I danced there for years and at Desert Vista all four years,” she continued. “Because of that history, I was more comfortable on a stage and understood the showmanship and performative aspect of comedy.”
When her inaugural showcase arrived, she found that stage knowledge helped soothe her nerves despite the fact that of the 120 seats in the club, more than 40 were occupied by people who had come to see her – including relatives and DV dance instructor Bianca Caryl who retired last May.
“I was the second-to-last comedian to go up, and in the audience were my mom, my aunt, former dance teachers, high school friends, friends from work – everyone was there,” she recalled.
“I was so nervous but it was one of the greatest moments of my life. At the end of the night I was thinking ‘this is fun, maybe I will do more showcases and take more classes just to exercise my creativity and right brain,’” said Tinsley.
The next day the club owner emailed Tinlsey, telling her he enjoyed her set offering a 5-7-minute opening spot on one of their upcoming shows.
“I hate to be cliché but yes, the rest is history.”
There were numerous roadblocks that threatened to derail her early career and the loss of her father was among the first.
“I lost my dad to cancer in February of 2017, right as I got started, so I wasn’t really in the mood to be funny or to entertain people,” she said.
“I was just so distraught I couldn’t even get in the headspace of getting on stage, and I was out for about five months after he passed.”
And when she did begin again, often doing two shows a night three or more times a month, she realized her voice was giving her trouble.
“April of 2018 we found out I had a nodule on my vocal cord, so I had to slow down with the shows. I started seeing a speech therapist but it got worse.”
The nodule was surgically removed in December 2018.
“I was only supposed to be out for two months but my vocal cord didn’t heal correctly, so I was out until July 2019. I still have a hoarse, raspy voice and I do vocal exercises and breathing treatments to try to help but it’s looking like this is going to be my forever voice,” she said.
“It’s a good thing I have the microphone so I don’t have to force it.”
In March, just as COVID-19 was shutting down venues, Tinsley’s mother was starting chemotherapy.
And Tinsley said with her new job in a hospital during the pandemic, comedy, once again wasn’t the priority.
“It became more of just survival mode and keeping myself and my family safe and healthy.”
Her mom is now on the mend and “though it’s still crazy at work, we’ve created some normalcy. So, my urge and desire to get back to the stage came back around September.”
It had been nearly eight months since her last show on March 1 when she resumed her stand-up comedy this October.
“Almost eight months off the stage is such a long time but it was like I never left,” she said. “I love comedy so much. I love being able to make people laugh and forget about their own problems even if it’s just for a small period of time.
“My favorite part of doing comedy is meeting and connecting with so many different people of various ages, sex, races, religions, etc., and realizing we’re all so much more alike than we are different.”
She said former fears, including those that nobody would relate to her or that she wouldn’t reach the audience, never happened.
“I’m thankful for comedy because it challenges me to get out of my comfort zone and to keep creating. I feel like as we get older, we can get complacent and we think we’re not supposed to have our hobbies anymore but are supposed to start our careers, settle down and start families but comedy has given me a whole new outlook on life.”
“I’m only 30, but I’ve learned that life is short so if you want to do something and you are passionate about it put your fear aside and go after it. There is no growth in the comfort zone,” said Tinsley.
“Comedy has given me confidence that I never knew existed, being able to captivate a crowd with my own words and thoughts is a crazy feeling. Being appreciated for my thoughts is crazy. I’m in shock when people thank me after shows.”
Tinsley will perform Saturday, Dec. 5, with headliner Jill Kimmel at JP’s Comedy Club at 860 E. Warner Road, Gilbert. Guests are required to wear masks and arrive a half hour before 7 p.m. start.
