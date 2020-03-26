EDITOR’S NOTE: Please check ahead on events since they may be canceled out of concerns for the coronavirus.
SPECIAL ACTIVITIES
Your blood donation is needed
At a time when more than 4,000 blood drives nationwide have been canceled, the parents of a 4-year-old Ahwatukee girl with a rare disease is hoping you will help badly depleted blood banks.
Twice a year, the Matt and Kami Troutman hold blood drives because they know from first-hand experience that an adequate supply of blood is critical to saving the lives of untold thousands in the Valley.
Their daughter Adelyn requires a blood transfusion once a month and they fear this month’s drive – 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 28 at Desert Foothills United Methodist Church, 2156 E. Liberty Lane, Ahwatukee – will be hampered by virus fears, which the Red Cross and Vitalant, both blood-collection agencies, say are unfounded for donors.
Adelyn needs transfusions every three to four weeks because her little body can’t produce a single red blood cell. The average body makes about 2 to 3 million red blood cells a second.
Vitalant has implemented additional precautions to protect donors and urges health people to donate blood, since it’s the only source hospitals have for blood.
This months’ drive will be the sixth that the Troutmans have held and they’ve seen each one has attracted a successively larger number of donors.
To schedule an appointment: bloodhero.com/index.cfm?group=op&step=2&opid=881913&opidh=3CAF9A4C141B0492901608B17E1EC3E1&idt=43882.876169. Or signup by contacting: Kami Troutman on Facebook or troutman.kami@gmail.com or 480-246-6332.
Beginners Tennis
Beginners tennis classes kick off next month.
To introduce the sport of tennis to new people, the Ahwatukee Tennis Club is offering adult beginner tennis clinics in March.
Participants will learn fundamental tennis skills such as forehand, backhand, volley and serving. This clinic is for beginner and intermediate players and conducted in a relaxed “learn and play” format March 29 at 1-2:30 p.m. at the Ahwatukee Tennis Courts, 4700 E. Warner Road. The fee is $40 per person or $70 per couple.
Information: Joyce Foote at jfoote@ahwatukeehoa.com or call 480-893-3431 Ext 3.
Moms in prayer
Moms In Prayer International has various Ahwatukee groups that meet weekly for an hour of prayer for their children or grandchildren of all ages.
Information: MomsInPrayer.org or azcarolina7@gmail.com
Rummage sale rescheduled
Ahwatukee Boy Scout Troop 78 is jinxed where its semiannual rummage sale is concerned.
After the troop’s fundraiser was rained out in February, Scouts rescheduled for this Saturday, but that’s now been postponed because of virus-related concerns, which already have forced the boys to cancel any other activities.
The troop has now rescheduled the rummage sale for April 11 at Esperanza Lutheran Church parking lot, 2601 E. Thunderhill Place, from 7-11:30 a.m. –“pending improvements with Covid-19,” a troop leader said.
SUNDAYS
Learn gardening from pros
Learn desert gardening by getting your hands dirty with the Ahwatukee Community Gardening Project. Share in the knowledge, the produce and the smiles. All ages welcome. Bring sun protection and water, tools optional.
DETAILS>> 8-9:15 a.m. in the northwest corner of the park at 4700 E. Warner Road, Ahwatukee, behind the guitar player at the Ahwatukee Farmers Market, which is open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: acgarden.org or 480-759-5338.
MONDAYS
LD 18 Dems meet monthly
Legislative District 18 Democrats gather monthly, usually the second Monday, to share news, opportunities, food and laughter. Meetings include guest speakers, legislative updates, how-to sessions and Q&A. Volunteer or just enjoy an evening with like-minded folks.
DETAILS>> For times and places: ld18democrats.org/calendar.
Desert Pointe gardeners
Desert Pointe Garden Club meets on the first Monday of the month with special programs.
DETAILS>> 9 a.m., Ahwatukee Rec Center, 5001 E. Cheyenne Drive, Ahwatukee. Information: 602 478 6732 or dpgc.org.
TUESDAYS
Ladies golf
Starting times for the Ladies Play Date at Ahwatukee Country Club starting times vary with the season. Participants can elect to play red tees (5,497 yards) or yellow tees (4467 yards).
DETAILS>> Contact Jane Huber, president, at kinneyhuber@gmail.com or 602-295-6309.
‘Living Loss’ first Tuesdays
Desert Foothills United Methodist Church hosts a monthly discussion on the first Tuesday of the month for people experiencing estrangement from family members for whatever the reason.
DETAILS>> 7 p.m., 2156 E. Liberty Lane, Ahwatukee. Information: 480-460-1025.
Ladies golf
The Foothills Golf Course Ladies League meets every Tuesday to play 18 holes of handicap golf from September through May. Play includes weekly games, prizes and friendly competition.
DETAILS>> Call Lucille Heid at 602-692-7839 or Shayron Conrad at 602-339-8707.
Prayer night offered
Ahwatukee Health and Recovery holds a weekly prayer night. The public is invited. Free.
DETAILS>> noon-1:30 p.m., 16515 S. 40th Street, #119, Ahwatukee.
WEDNESDAYS
Meditation meetings
Frank Daly of Ish Salon conducts weekly meditation sessions designed to help participants enter a state of allowing in order to effortlessly reach desired goals and outcomes.
DETAILS>> 7 p.m., 4025 E Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee. Information: Fdaly1967@gmail.com or 602-332-3829.
THURSDAYS
Fun with watercolors
People can get step-by-step instructions in water-coloring whether they are beginners or intermediates.
DETAILS>> Noon-2:30 p.m. at Michael’s at 48th Street and Ray Road, Ahwatukee. $25/class. Register: michaels.com/classes-and-events/classroom. Information: Judy Lokits, instructor. 954-234-1768.
Preschoolers’ moms gather
Free childcare for ages 0 to 5.
DETAILS>> 9 a.m. second and fourth Thursday, Foothills Baptist Church, 15450 S. 21st Street Call Kim at 480-759-2118, ext. 218.
SATURDAYS
Art class in artist’s home
Ahwatukee artist Kathie Kelly says she’s offering “the perfect opportunity for aspiring young artists to learn drawing and painting skills.” Art Lessons for You, involves “creative exploration classes for first graders and up. All forms of drawing materials and water-based paints are supplied. Open enrollment and if spaces are available, drop-ins are welcome. Call to make a reservation.
DETAILS>> 12:30-2 p.m. Artlessonsforyou.com, Kathie4artlessons@gmail.com, or 480-544-6206.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.