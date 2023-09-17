Crocheting group puts a heart behind every stitch

Their name may change, but the hearts and hands and desire to help infants they’ll never meet do not.
They are the volunteers of AZ Hope for Newborns, gathering the third Friday of each month except August and December to sew, knit, crochet booties and layettes and quilt baby blankets that are donated to area hospitals and other local organizations.
There have been three name changes in two decades, but their focus has remained the same.
In 2010, Ahwatukee resident Doris Dorwart started a local chapter of Newborns in Need (NIN), a national organization dedicated to providing infants’ essential needs to help when they left the hospital.
Besides hand-made blankets, caps and booties, the packaged items in their Newborn Care Kits often include beribboned diapers.
To meet local needs and become more “Arizona-centric,” the Ahwatukee and Mesa chapters dissolved and were reborn in 2017 as Arizona Needy Newborns.
Following the pandemic and the relocation of their ANN president Marilyn Freeman, Dorwart and her fellow laborer Carolyn Barnes of Mesa, opted to launch anew.
“I still had my little group in Ahwatukee and decided to start from scratch after COVID,” said Dorwart, an Ahwatukee resident since 1996. “I contacted those who’d been involved before and everyone said yes, they’d join us.”
Post-COVID has been a busy time for the group of 25 members. A typical hour-long work meeting that begins at 10 a.m. generally finds 12 to 15 in attendance.
And behind the scenes, members work from home, donate needed supplies or travel to make deliveries are as much needed.
“This little group has been very persistent,” said Dorwart. “Our philosophy has changed a little. When we had more people, we coordinated kits by color, matching the onesies and booties and even blankets.
“Now we think the important thing is that these babies have a blanket and other things even if they aren’t matching.”
It’s the heart behind each stitch and donation that’s most important, she said.
In late 2021, Barnes and Dorwart began getting around the pandemic restrictions to meet the needs of the families they served.
The group members would drop off their hand-made items at Dorwart’s home, where Dorwart would organize them for Barnes to pick up and deliver at hospitals that were accepting their gifts.
Their first meeting post-COVID was in January 2022. As they have for two decades, the women continue to meet at Ahwatukee’s Esperanza Lutheran Church, though they are not church-sponsored.
Barnes, Dorwart’s friend of many years, is the go-to quilt maker and main delivery person.
“What Carolyn does is just phenomenal to me,” said Dorwart. “She makes her quilts so artistic.”
Dorwart is no slouch herself: she knits, crochets and hems blankets.
“I have no concept of how many booties I’ve made or how many blankets I’ve hemmed,” she chuckled. “I can knit and crochet, but I am much more comfortable knitting than crocheting.
“I sew a lot, so I have done lots of flannel blankets for the kits, but most of my time is spent knitting as it’s easy to do while I’m watching TV or on long road trips.”
Barnes, whose appearance and energy level belie her 79 years, said members have provided many families with a wealth of handmade items lovingly assembled into Newborn Care Kits.
“They’re a dedicated lot, putting their hands to the task of knitting, sewing or collecting items that can be assembled in Newborn Care Kits,” she said.
“During 2022 we donated 3,775 items that filled 200 newborn kits and Christmas stockings. That was an increase from the 2,823 items in 2021 that filled 155 newborn kits and Christmas stockings.”
Items means what it says; a pair booties counts as two.
“This year we’ve already donated 5,700 items just through August,” said Barnes. “We’ll most likely double what we did in 2022. That’s quite an accomplishment for our group and we couldn’t do it without everyone’s dedication.”
Area hospitals and centers currently benefiting from Hope for Newborns are Chandler Dignity NICU, Valleywise NICU in Phoenix, Project Linus, Helen’s Hopechest in Mesa, Show Low Indian NICU in Show Low, Choices Pregnancy Center, Jose’s Closet in Mesa, and AZ Helping Hands.
Barnes first discovered the group when they had a NIN chapter there. They’d been featured on a local television newscast and her husband called her attention to a Christmas in July event they’d hosted.
“I’ve sewn all my life but quilting developed after I joined. I researched and learned more as I went. There are now about six ladies who quilt, but each lady in the group has been my inspiration for creating the quilts,” she said.
During her first year with the group, Barnes competed and donated more than 100 baby quilts, then doubled that her second year.
Now, she says, she makes one or two a month.
She is known for her 36’x45’ quilts that mirror the season or holiday in which they are donated. Besides working from home as a part-time real estate office manager, Barnes also tackles larger quilts to donate when disasters strike.
AZ Hope for Newborns is always looking for additional volunteers who would like to sew, knit, crochet or even donate onesies or sleepers to help meet the needs of area hospitals and care centers.
A growing need is for the sewing of swaddle blankets for infants undergoing neonatal withdrawal after utero exposure to drugs.
Those blankets are made from a special knit that fits snuggly yet allows for the tremors the infants may suffer. They are available to hospitals commercially, said Barnes, but are quite expensive.
To learn more about AZ (cq) Hope for Newborns, find them on Facebook or contact Dorwart at DDDorwart@Hotmail.com using the subject line “Hope for Newborns.”
