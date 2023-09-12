DV alum is first Ahwatukee female Eagle winner

A 2023 graduate of Desert Vista High School is the first Ahwatukee female to earn Eagle rank – the highest honor a member of a Boy Scout troop can attain.
Lola Money, now a freshman majoring in engineering at the University of Arizona, was a member of Boy Scout Troop 3014, which meets at Esperanza Lutheran Church in Ahwatukee.
The daughter of Praveen and Marni Money, Lola joined the Boy Scout troop when she started high school in 2019. Her sister, a Desert Vista senior, also belongs to Troop 3014.
Her Eagle badge, which she received in July, involved a project at Papago Park, “removing invasive species – mainly cattails and small palm trees – and planting native trees – desert willow and Palo Verde – around the water.
“This helped to balance out the ecosystem and biodiversity,” she explained. “The native trees that we planted were near the water line, and once they grow big, they will provide shade to the water – which will help foster growth in the aquatic wildlife.”
Lola said she picked the project “because I am passionate about the outdoors, and I am always camping or hiking.”
“I wanted to give back to my environment that I spend so much time in,” she said. “I also wanted to do something that would bring more joy to people, and this project made the Papago Park area more enjoyable for people who spend their time there.”
As with all Eagle projects, a Scout must pick a project that benefits the community and involves recruiting volunteers and directing them. The badge in part recognizes the recipient’s leadership.
“It took me about three months to plan and organize everything for the project,” Lola said, adding her team of about 30 volunteers had only one day to complete the project.
“They all worked hard for about six hours,” Lola said. “Many of my volunteers helped out by providing the trees that we planted, as well as tools. The City of Phoenix park rangers were very helpful in donating their time and resources to my work day as well.”
Lola not only earned a badge but learned a big life lesson with her project.
“The main thing that I learned from this project was how much work goes into planning things and how easy it is to overlook smaller details,” she said.
“It felt like every time I was working on pulling everything together, I’d realize something else that I had forgotten,” she said.
“I had to learn how to constantly be adapting, and flexible, and able to change things about my project all the way up until the work day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.