Phoenix tries to revive a camp for poor kids

It was a sad day in September 2022 for scores of impoverished Phoenix kids when the Camp Colley Foundation dissolved.
It announced it could no longer maintain its partnership with the city to run Camp Colley, a 30-acre outdoor adventure camp on the Mogollon Rim, about 50 miles north of Payson.
The camp is named after former Phoenix Parks and Recreation Director James A. Colley, whose vision was to provide structured, supervised outdoor nature education and experiences to underserved youth.
But all is not lost, as the city administration and Parks and Recreation Board are making efforts to reopen the camp next year.
The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department is seeking an operator for the camp, located 145 miles north near Happy Jack.
“Camp Colley not only has a meaningful core mission but is also a perfect getaway summer camp with the space and amenities for many different types of camping experiences,” the city said in an announcement.
The campgrounds include a dining hall, bath house, barn, equestrian area, remote camp site, solar panels, among numerous amenities.
The department is asking qualified proposers to submit a response to the Camp Colley Program Operations Request for Proposals.
The contract will be for two years with three one-year renewal options, but the city is adding a sweetener to attract interested and competent operators:
“The selected proposer will also have an opportunity to enhance revenue by offering outdoor opportunities and events at the facility outside of planned youth summer camp activities.”
Those activities can include, but are not limited to: group events such as corporate retreats, meetings, team building, family reunions; emergency preparedness and survival training; “Leave No Trace” workshops and equestrian activities; bird and wildlife excursions; landscape painting and photography camps; and mental and physical health and wellness sessions.
Interested parties can download the RFP at Phoenix.gov/Solicitations.
A variety of documents and social media posts show how Camp Colley hit a major obstacle when the pandemic forced its shutdown.
The foundation in September 2022 posted an announcement of its demise, noting that since its inception in 1999, it had raised over $1.8 “to send more than 6,500 underserved city kids, giving them a chance to “experience nature, develop self-confidence and resilience, and build meaningful relationships.
But the pandemic-forced and fire-driven closures in 2020 and 2021 hobbled it to the point where it couldn’t even re-start last year.
“We began the summer 2021 camp season, energized and ready to provide a robust camp experience,” the foundation explained. “But sadly, the devastating fire season forced us to close once again, after only four sessions.
“Two back-to-back summers without operating camp at its fullest capacity, coupled with some other administrative changes, led the Foundation’s Board of Directors to make this difficult decision.”
The foundation wrote how it “explored many options” with the parks department until both parties decided going out of existence was the best solution.
The Parks and Recreation Board in August 2022 was already at work trying to find a new partner for this year.
It advertised in six newspapers and emailed some 700 potential vendors while reaching out to Kiwanis International and the Raising Arizona Kids website, according to a report given the board in June by Deputy Parks Director Alonso Avitia.
But despite its efforts, only one interested vendor showed up on Feb. 1 for a pre-proposal conference. And by the Feb. 16 deadline for proposals, no one had formally pitched its services.
Parks officials tried to find someone just for this summer but “recognized that reissuing an RFP for the 2023 season would not be a viable option due to the length of time an RFP process takes,” Avitia told the board.
“Also, to negotiate the terms of a pilot program with a new operator would be challenging due to time constraints and the need for an operator to have its organizational structure in place, as well as its funding,” the report added.
So, parks officials decided to cancel this summer and “focus on a sustainable, long-term plan to operate and program the camp” beginning next year.
“The intent is to further enhance the RFP marketing plan to include social media and advertising in news outlets/organizations that serve the Payson/Happy Jack area, as well as organizations who operate existing summer camps in northern Arizona,” Avitia wrote.
Meanwhile, the board also approved an $80,000 annual payment for the next five years to the Blue Ridge Fire District to provide firefighting and emergency medical services to the camp.
According to Parks and Recreation Board meeting minutes, department Supervisor Claire Miller discussed Camp Colley’s history.
Board members reacted enthusiastically to the city plan, according to the minutes and one, Sarah Porter, “described her previous experience on the Camp Colley Foundation Board and asked if the City had explored alternative methods of sending Phoenix youth to nature and adventure camps.
“She noted the impact of fire restrictions on camp operations and related financial commitments.”
The minutes state that department Director Cynthia Aguilar said her team looked at various options but had not conducted a formal analysis and that she’d return to the board “if a successful operator could not be identified.”
Porter “suggested that the board remain open to all available options to achieve the Camp Colley mission as time progressed,” the minutes state.
