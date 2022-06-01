Around Ahwatukee

Tickets available, volunteers needed for wine-beer party on June 17
Tickets are now on sale and volunteers are still being sought for the Festival of Lights Committee’s Ahwatukee Beer and Wine Festival 6:30-10:30 p.m. June 17 at Foothills Golf Club, 2201 E. Clubhouse Drive, Ahwatukee. Tickets are $50 and information on volunteering is available at folaz.org.
The admission to the Beer and Wine Festival will entitle guests to wine and beer tickets, live music and a commemorative wine glass. There will be casino-style games with a. chance to enter a “split the pot challenge” and a raffle.
There also will be an auction, although the number of prizes will be substantially fewer than the scores of items that had been available when the beer-wine event had been held at Rawhide Western Town and Event Center.
Janice Vaincre Boutique marking its first-year anniversary here
A boutique founded by an Ahwatukee woman as a place that sells high-end gently used clothing and offers “programs and social impact and a place for others to gather and learn more about how to get involved” is marking its first anniversary soon.
Founder Shanté Saulsberry is inviting the public to attend the Business Bash 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. June 18 at Janice Vaincre Boutique, 4302 E. Ray Road, Ahwatukee.
Saulsberry created the boutique largely to help her nonprofit achieve its goal of opening the Janice’s Women’s Shelter, a complex for unsheltered women and victims of domestic abuse that would not only provide shipping-container homes for residents but programs as well that would be aimed to teach them skills for independent living.
The store is located next to two popular businesses, TruHIT Fitness and The Buzz Goat.
“Vaincre” is French for “overcome” and Shanté said, “I picked a meaning for Janice and what we seek to accomplish with the women we come into connection with.”
Janice is the name of a homeless woman she met in Ahwatukee “that I longed to help, but could not.”
The Saulsberrys are hoping to raise $6 million to buy land and build a secured complex.
Each campus would include tiny homes built out of refurbished 275-square-foot cargo containers where the women could live “studio apartment-style” safely as they learn job and life skills that would lead to a productive independence with their children.
Information: janiceswomenscenter.com
Ahwatukee church offering vacation Bible school this month
The Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 599 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee is offering a vacation Bible school for kids 3 years old up to those entering fifth grade.
Times are: 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a meal at 4:45 p.m. June 23-24; 9:30-11:30 a.m. June 25; and 9:30 a.m. June 26 with Sunday worship and ice cream social.
Enroll: Text VBS to 480-428-2831.
Ahwatukee Toastmasters holding open house, welcomes newcomers
The Ahwatukee Toastmasters is holding an open house 7-8 a.m. June 7 at Esperanza Lutheran Church, 2601 E. Thunderhill Place, Ahwatukee. The club meets 7-8 a.m. every Tuesday.
Award-winning Ahwatukee author Katrina Shawver, who is president of the Ahwatukee Toastmasters, said, “The group is celebrating thirty-five years as an active and strong organization in the Ahwatukee-Foothills area.
“The club’s mission is to provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.
Founded in 1924, Toastmasters International operates in 149 countries and has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders.
For more information call or text Janice at 602-818-0472.
Ahwatukee Kiwanis lists speakers at its weekly Thursday meetings
The Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club is always looking for new members and invites interested people to attend one of their weekly meetings at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Biscuits restaurant, 4623 E. Elliott Road in the Safeway plaza. People also are invited to hear the speakers.
Speakers who will appear and the dates are: June 9, Kyrene Digital Academy Principal Kyle Ross; June 23, Anissa Gurrola, Janice’s Women’s Center; June 30, LD12 House candidate Jim Chastan; Aug. 11, Amanda Nosbisch, One Small Step/Clothes Cabin.
Gila River Indian Community offering grants to nonprofits
Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte and Vee Quiva – are accepting applications from nonprofits for its self-excluded jackpot fund beginning June 1. The deadline to apply is June 30 at 5 p.m.
All Arizona 501(c)(3) organizations that are recognized by the IRS and focus on education and children’s welfare are eligible for consideration to receive self-excluded jackpot funds. The nonprofits can apply online through June 30. The selected applicants will be notified in September and honored during a special Gila River Cares event in October.
“We are privileged to further support Gila River Cares mission of giving back through the self-excluded jackpots,” said Kenneth Manuel CEO of Gila River Resorts & Casinos. “The funds help smaller yet influential organizations thrive and we look forward to discovering and supporting new nonprofits each year.”
Last year, more than $84,000 was distributed across three nonprofits benefiting Arizonans including one•n•ten, ICAN: Positive Programs for Youth and The Tommy Two Shoes Literacy Project for Children.
Self-excluded jackpot funds are accumulated when a gaming winner is ineligible to receive their winnings on table games, slot machines or bingo. This money is distributed to help further support Gila River Cares mission of giving back to locals in need.
To apply and view eligibility qualifications visit playatgila.com/gila-river-cares.
Submit your releases to pmaryniak@TimesLocalMedia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.