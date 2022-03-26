Ahwatukee businessman pens 16th novel

In a conference room at the Executive Suites at Agave in Ahwatukee, building owner Charles G. Irion takes a position he rarely occupies: He is sitting.
If ever the term Renaissance man applied, Irion is the one to wear it.
Among his achievements is the publication last month of his 16th mystery novel, “Murdered by Gods: Timbuktu,” the final mystery in his three-part “Murdered by God” series.
Irion has published 16 books – the “Summit Murder Mystery Series,” the “Hell Series,” a cookbook featuring road kill and the “Murdered By Gods” series.
His mysteries have been lauded by critics and fans for plot twists and color.
“I meld reality, culture, religion and fiction,” Irion explained. “With the murder mystery it makes it as interesting a journey for the reader. I try to incorporate enough clues but you don’t know until the last chapters and the reader ends up saying ‘I didn’t see that coming!’ And I like it when readers tell me they learned a lot while enjoying the mystery book.”
All Irion’s books have been inspired by his own taste for adventure.
A Phoenix resident since the early 70s, he is a man of many interests, all of which he heartily pursues.
He holds bachelor degrees in economics and biology, a masters in international marketing and a masters in business administration.
“I get to play in a lot of different fields,” he said. “It keeps me interested in life.”
And Irion traverses many diverse fields – including writing, publishing, working in movies as an executive producer and actor, businessman. Yet, the position he is proudest of is his 15-year role with Project C.U.R.E.
The nonprofit, with one of its seven nationwide distribution centers in Phoenix, collects and delivers life-saving medical equipment and supplies to disadvantaged hospitals and clinics in more than 135 countries. He has been involved with the nonprofit since 2004 as a board member and international assessment representative.
“I was introduced to Project C.U.R.E. through a collaborative with another NGO that I was a board member with – K2 Summit Foundation. We were building a new medical clinic in Tanzania for orphans and Project C.U.R.E. was providing the medical equipment and supplies,” said Irion.
It was while working with Project C.U.R.E. in Mali, his last international mission, that the idea for his latest novel began to blossom.
Even before international missions delivering medical supplies to needy areas, Irion craved adventure. His drive to achieve began at age 14 when his father died.
“I had to pay my own bills so it motivated me. During school vacations, I would take extra classes as a way to earn extra credits,” he said. “Before Project C.U.R.E., I was an adrenaline junkie – mountain climbing, skydiving, alpine rappelling, scuba diving around the world, and more!”
Joining Project C.U.R.E. brought more exposure to countries and cultures – and more ideas for books.
“All my books were inspired either by my adventures or the medical missions to developing countries,” said Irion.
“Project C.U.R.E. gave me so much to write about; all I needed was characters and a plot. I was off to the races mentally developing stories based in part on real places, real sights, real sounds, real smells, real foods, real religions and real conflicts,” he explained.
“Conflicts are not in short supply. It seems I need bodyguards or armed escorts in many places I go to to inspect hospitals and medical facilities.
“My newest book was written after a mission to Mali. I have been there several times and was always amazed by the stories and history.”
His protagonist, the mountaineer Scott Devlon, looks a bit like the author. When asked if Devlon is based on the author, Irion hesitates and then answers shyly.
“I love my protagonist Scott Devlon, and yes I do see a bit of me in him – mountaineering, wanting to help others and a zest for life!”
The “Murdered by Gods” series was born when Irions joined an expedition to climb Mount Everest.
“In 1987, I was on an expedition for two months to climb Mt. Everest from the China side. We were one of the first groups the Chinese let into their country. We had Chinese officials accompanying us to make sure we didn’t spread any bad ideas about democracy,” he said.
“My agent in L.A. suggested I write a murder mystery based on Everest, and thus the summit murder series was born – seven continents, seven summits, seven murders. Scott (Devlon) was very busy over the 10 years of that series.”
And so was Irion.
For the last 15 years, Irion not only served with Project C.U.R.E., but with other charities as well.
Serving with Project C.U.R.E., he has traveled to more than 60 countries.
In 2020, after completing his term as president of the Phoenix Phil-Am Lions Club, Irion received the Melvin Jones Award from the International Lions Foundation.
His humanitarian and philanthropic endeavors are all a part of what Irion calls his “dash.”
“Whether we know it or not, we’re constantly making a difference in other people’s lives by our mood, our deeds,” he explained.
“The ‘dash’ appears between my birth year and my death year; it’s a look-back at what I did with my time here on earth; how I treated myself and others; and also how I treated the treasures I was granted – either monetarily or those without monetary value. The dash is you, it’s your life. So I think it’s important we all make the most of our dash.”
Irion’s books, including his latest, are available on Amazon on Kindle, Audiobook and paperback.
To learn more about Irion, including his artworks, see CharlesIrion.com.
Irion is also offering a free ebook from the Summit Murder Mystery series when anyone signs up for his newsletter at CharlesIrion.com/contact-me.
