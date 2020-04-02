It’s a difficult time to be a kid these days, shutoff from classmates and friends in the dark shadow cast by the coronavirus and social distancing.
But 10-year-old Kylie Sellinger isn’t the kind of girl to just sit around and mope or stare at a screen all day.
Instead, the Ahwatukee girl is spreading kindness with hand-painted rocks – and in doing so has inadvertently given rise of a movement of kids across the community and the country who are following suit.
The way her father, John Sellinger, explained, his kids were looking for a way to contribute to society in these dark times while he and his wife, stuck at home and yet trying to work, were also trying to engage with their kids.
Rather than bemoan the cancellation of soccer season and the distance between her and her friends, on March 16 she asked her father if she could start painting rocks since school closures had just been announced.
Kylie explained how she wanted “to leave them around the community to try to help brighten someone’s day in the midst of all the chaos she was experiencing in her daily life,” her father explained.
She placed her first rock on a community bench not far from her home and as she walked away with her family, “noticed a couple taking a picture of the rock she placed,” Sellinger said.
“That ignited a spark of joy for her,” he recalled. “They appreciated her effort enough to stop, enjoy it and take a photo.”
“As we continued discussing we saw an opportunity to get the community involved and spread a little joy throughout Ahwatukee,” he continued.
So, she gathered some acrylic paint pens, found some small rocks in the backyard and started painting them, adding inspirational phrases “Show your flow,” “You are loved” or simple words like “Faith.
On the second day, she raided her grandparents’ front yard supply of river rock and lately have just been finding them along the trails she and her family walk, keeping a watchful eye for smooth rocks that are easier to paint.
Soon the whole family – which includes his wife, and Sydney, 18; Braeden, 16; Campbell, 12 – joined Kylie, Sellinger said.
“It is a great family activity that involves creativity and engagement,” he added.
And it’s great exercise, too.
They often walk together distributing the rocks through the neighborhood.
“We have been creating new rocks and walking neighborhoods and hiking local trails every day,” Sellinger said. “We have been in Lakewood, Club West, Equestrian, and many in between, and have been hiking on Bursera, Pyramid, War Paint, Desert Classic. We are trying to spread as much joy as we can throughout all of Ahwatukee.”
That joy is also spreading, thanks in part to Sellinger’s skills as a social media and marketing expert who founded a company called Boomerang Marketing that also helped spread the joy.
Since Boomerang works largely with providers from the event industry – such as wedding venues, photographers, caterers, bakers and the like – “the impact of COVID-19 has been massive,” Sellinger said, “So, business is a little slow at the moment.”
But he’s put his talents and relatives to work on spreading Kylie’s idea.
“We have a really large family and I have been fortunate enough to work in markets across the country where I have developed friendships with a lot of people,” he said, explaining “Facebook allowed for some national outreach to our friend network and Kylie reached out to her local friends and cousins through MessengerKids.
“We now have families painting together and delivering rocks throughout their neighborhoods.”
He’s also used the family rock-painting as a teachable moment for his children.
“We have also been using the entire experience to educate all of our kids on the power of social media and marketing,” Sellinger explained. “My kids all watch the page followers grow daily, the contributions coming from throughout Ahwatukee. We have also engaged communities in Michigan, Colorado, California, North Carolina that are taking to painting – art class for all of the kids that are being home schooled – and sharing their work in their communities.”
The idea also has caught on in Ahwatukee, which has been home to the Sellinger family since 1998.
“There are new posts every day from people sharing their creations,” he said. “Kids from the neighborhood, kids from Sierra Elementary, kids from the Ahwatukee Boys Lacrosse Team. Even the Desert Vista senior class president has been seen painting rocks.”
All of which has made Kylie and her family pretty happy in this stressful time. As Sellinger remarked, “It has been a really rewarding experience.”
