Mayor Gallego to judge Ahwatukee chili contest

The Ahwatukee Community Swim & Tennis Center for the 18th year this weekend will be calling on some of the most talented kitchen maestros in the nation to whip up potentially award-winning chili and a special guest will judge one of the competitions.
Mayor Kate Gallego will be the featured guest judge at annual Chili Cook Off and Carnival, March 11–12 at Ahwatukee Park, 4700 E. Warner Road. Admission is free.
The fun actually begins 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 10 with carnival rides provided by Kastl Amusements. Tickets can be purchased on site and carnival hours for Saturday are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.5 p.m.
“The Chili Cook-Off on Saturday and Sunday is one of our hottest events of the year with diverse recipes from across the region,” said Susan Rast, Community Center director.
“Cooks from all over the country travel here to compete for the cash prizes and their chance to qualify to compete at the International Chili Society World Championships at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in September,” Rast added, noting cooks travel from as far as Michigan to participate.
The mayor on Sunday will judge the Chili Verde competition, which is one of four categories for contestants’ entries.
“We welcome the Mayor and her staff to our beautiful Ahwatukee community and for their involvement in our event,” Rast said.
Officially called the Copper State Regional Chili Cook-off (Saturday) and Valley of the Sun Cook-off (Sunday), this is a sanctioned event of the International Chili Society.
The society traces its origins to Terlinqua, Texas, where in 1967, a group of friends started a friendly chili competition.
“The ICS continues to uphold the same core values of their founders by bringing people together to enjoy healthy competition and America’s great culinary creation – chili,” Rast enthused.
“Their mission is to continuously improve chili while raising money for charities and non-profits year-round.”
The Ahwatukee contest’s proceeds will benefit the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee and the Ahwatukee Little League.
While admission is free, guests can buy tasting kits for $7 that contain seven sampling cups and a raffle ticket for a great prize.
Tasting times are 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Awards are announced at approximately 4 p.m.
The “people’s choice” part of the event doesn’t have to adhere to the same rules for sanctioned categories of the ICS, which have certain requirements and no-nos.
For example, cooks can’t use beans in traditional red and green chili, and they must include meat. People’s Choice can include beans or other filler such as pasta, and it can be vegetarian.
Entries will run the gamut from a little to a lot of spice, Rast said in an interview two years ago.
A spokeswoman for the mayor said there are a couple of firsts for Gallego this Sunday.
“I don’t think she’s been to the Tukee gig before,” said Communications Director Arielle Devorah. “She’s judged other competitions before – salsa, tamales – but not chili - exciting!”
If contestants have competition chili left over after the judging, they bring it out for the attendees.
The festival will also feature food, beer, wine, great food and a live band on Saturday and Sunday. Parking is free.
Information: 480-893-3431 or email shyden@ahwatukeehoa.com
