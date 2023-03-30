Mt. Pointe students shine in ‘Hamlet’

The Mountain Pointe Theatre Company will present one of William Shakespeare’s best-known dramas as the student thespians take the stage Friday and Saturday with their rendition of “Hamlet.”
People can choose to be or not to be at one of three presentations: 6 p.m. March 31 and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. April 1. Ticket are available at mptheatreco.com or at the school, 4201 E. Knox Road, Ahwatukee.
Longtime teacher-director Corey Quinn said the theater group likes to rotate types of productions so that the young thespians get to experience a wide variety of theatrical efforts during their four years at Mountain Pointe.
“We do Shakespeare shows about every two to three years,” Quinn said.
“A lot goes into these kinds of show. I also like to pick shows that other classes at Mountain Pointe can uss in their curriculum. ‘Hamlet’ is a play heavily discussed in their English classes, and this is a great opportunity for students to experience Shakespeare as it was intended – on the stage.”
While the oftentimes challenging language of Shakespeare is used, the Pride production of “Hamlet” uses a shorter version of the original drama.
That version was written by Lindsay Price, which Quinn said “keeps all the great pieces of the show, but condenses the show to about one-and-a-half hours.
“I used her version of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ years ago, and it was amazing,” he added.
Despite Shakespeare’s language, Quinn said, “Kids can relate to the show mostly because they have studied Shakespeare for years in class.
“The language can take some time to interpret, but we eventually get there. We are doing a modern look for the costumes, but the set is amazing and very artistic and like nothing we have ever done before. You need to see it to believe it.”
Of course, among the sometimes grim and often deep themes in “Hamlet” is the title character’s contemplation of the meaning of life – and whether it’s worth living.
“I’m not sure a lot of them have been through the things that these characters have been through thankfully, but they have studied them long before in their English classes,” Quinn said.
For this production, the students have jettisoned the ornate robes of the 1300s or 1400s that “Hamlet” is believed to have been set in originally in favor of post-apocalyptic costumes.
“The set is cold, dark and very symbolic of death, so lots of warm clothes,” Quinn said. “Modern clothes are easier to use, and the period piece costumes can get pricy. The nice thing about Shakespeare is that you can easily adapt them to any time period.”
Quinn described the set as “a giant stone skeleton the size of the entire stage that wraps its arms of death around the show and its characters.”
Despite the grim look, the set “is very neat,” he said, for a show “where in the end everyone dies.”
Quinn said he and the cast and crew considered this production “super fun to make.”
Moreover, he added, “The kids have done a great job, and I am super proud of them.”
The cast includes Z Shaw, Connor Murry, Leila Cabanillas, Maia Pattison, Johnny Osenkarski, Chase Carter, Layla Hamilton, Phoenix Torres, Karl Pollet, Owen Klanke, Ireland Hanrahan, Lucky Navarro, Griffin Weber, Constance Kelly, Brody Stolfa, Ember Gurr and Jayvin Sumler.
Also, Kylie Stinson, April Conyers, Ramsey McNeil, Courtney Stinson, Sebastian Navarro and Xander GaedeGaede.
Members of the crew are Trevor Perry, Phoenix Torres, Molly Corbin, Samantha Payne, Dasia Franklin, Olivia Pattison, Aurora Garcia, Olivia Pattison, Ember Gurr, Anissa Moreno, Kendra Brierly, Brooklyn Cole, Leo Martin, Alyx Guenther, April Conyers, Xander Gaede, Cameron Weber, Shilaah Amaro, Amaris Moreno, Maia Pattison and Brianna Nunez.
Other cew members are Jadyn Carter, Emma Kulinowski, Layla Hamilton, Griffin Weber, Jayvin Sumler, Kyra Deeney, Brody Stolfa, Hannah Kinsman, Ellie Alfonso, Karl Pollet, Owen Klanke, Lucky Navarro, Constance Kellyy, Syd Gannon, Jojo Terrazas, Sebastian Navarro, Ramsey McNeil, Chase Carter, Courtney Stinson, Ireland Hanrahan, Connor Murry, Leila Cabanillas, Johnny Osenkarski, Kylie Stinson and Daileen Billy.
