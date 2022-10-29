Dog show a Halloween treat at Event Center

If you want to have a doggone good time, don’t miss the 15th annual Ahwatukee Dog Show showcasing furry friends as they compete in categories including best dressed, best kisser, best tail wag, cutest senior, best high five and more.
Cosponsored by the Ahwatukee Community Swim, Tennis & Event Center and Desert Dog Obedience, the show will run 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Oct. 30, at Ahwatukee Park, 4700 E. Warner Road. Last year, roughly 50 dogs entered the contests and even more attended, along with 200-300 people.
New this year is the best costume duo category.
“If a child and dog have costumes that complement each other and present as a duo, they can enter to win,” said Susan Rast, the center’s director.
“Last year was the first year we had done [the show] in October, and we were surprised: There were a lot of kids wearing their Halloween costume.”
It’s free to attend the dog show, but costs $7 in advance to enter a dog in the contest in one category and $3 for additional categories ($8 per dog and $4 for additional categories the day of the event).
The registration fees benefit Leave No Paws Behind, Inc., a nonprofit foster-based rescue group specializing in senior, terminal and end-of-life animals and those with special needs.
Registration and payment can be done online this year for the first time by going to ahwatukeecommunitycenter.com and clicking on “events” and then “dog show.”
It also can be done in person at the center during business hours or at the park from 8:30-9 a.m. the day of the event.
Trophies are given to all first-place winners; ribbons are awarded to second- through fourth-place winners. All first-place winners are entered in the “best of show” category.
Categories are judged throughout the morning and last about 10-15 minutes each. Rast noted that canopies are set up around the judging ring and urges people to bring a chair or blanket to watch in comfort.
Other attractions at the show include Tempe Disc Club for disc dogs, raffles for prizes such as gift baskets and gift cards to local merchants and restaurants, and vendor booths with pet-focused businesses including boarding, grooming, photography and CPR classes. Pet rescue groups will be on site as well.
As in past years, a flyball course will be set up, which is popular with spectators.
“Flyball is always so exciting,” Rast said. “Those dogs are just incredible.”
The dogs run down a course and hit what looks like a cornhole board, and when a ball pops out, they grab it in their mouth and run back.
“It’s definitely something you can tell they love to do,” Rast said. “They’re so fast.”
Some concessions will be sold at the park, and the Ahwatukee Farmers Market will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the adjacent parking lot with food vendors. Just as last year, all dogs and kids will get Halloween treat bags appropriate for their species.
Paige Brooks of Tempe, the event center manager for the Ahwatukee Community Swim, Tennis & Event Center, plans to enter her dog, Bear, in the categories of cutest dog and cutest rescue dog. He goes to the office with her about three days a week and even has his own title at the center: CEO of safety.
The Australian shepherd/corgi mix is “trying to be an Australian shepherd, but his legs give it away,” Brooks said. “I’ve never brought him out and not been asked, ‘What kind of dog is that?’ At least one person a day asks me that because he’s so strange looking—in a good way.”
This will be Bear’s first time entering the dog show because Brooks moved to Arizona from Florida less than a year ago and wasn’t here for last year’s festivities.
She recently also entered Bear into the “America’s Favorite Pet” contest and made it to the quarterfinals, which winnowed 50,000 entrants down to 600.
Bear placed fourth in the quarterfinals and didn’t move on, but Brooks has high hopes for his chances at the Ahwatukee Dog Show.
“He’s got such a personality,” she said of Bear. “The second you meet him, he’s nervous for a second, and then he’ll wag his tail and show you his teeth like he’s smiling instantly. He’s got so much personality it’s weird, and everybody notices it right off the bat, too.”
All dogs in the park should be at least four months old, have their current shots, be on a leash six feet or less and be well-behaved.
If You Go...
Who: 15th annual Ahwatukee Dog Show, featuring a competition with prizes for dogs in various categories, doggie demos, rescue groups, vendors, raffles, treat bags for kids and dogs, and the Ahwatukee Farmers Market (including food vendors).
Where: Ahwatukee Park, 4700 E. Warner Road.
When: 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Oct. 30.
Cost: Free to attend; registration before Oct. 30 is $7 per dog for one category, $3 for each additional category; day of show, registration runs 8:30-9 a.m. and is $8 per dog and $4 for additional categories.
Info: 480-893-3431 or ahwatukeecommunitycenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.