Outdoor adventurers have two newly opened trail options in South Mountain Park at the 19th Ave/Ma Ha Tuak Trailhead.
The Hau’pal Trail is a relatively short, quick trail with a significant elevation gain; complemented nicely by the Ma Ha Tuak Perimeter Trail which connects the 19th Ave Trailhead with the San Juan Lookout, National Trail, and Maricopa Trail. Located in an area of the park which is for the moment relatively isolated, these carefully crafted trails provide an opportunity to experience solitude in the middle of Phoenix.
Hau’pal Trail
Taking its name from the O’odham word for red-tailed hawk, the Hau’pal Trail is an intentionally designed, carefully crafted, challenging trail with incredible views the entire length of the trail. As a self-contained loop, this trail is a particularly welcome addition to the South Mountain Trail system.
A challenging hike, the Hau’pal Trail climbs over 1,000 feet quickly. It starts with a steady ascent for the first half mile, then starts to rise more aggressively toward the summit of the Ma Ha Tuak Range. The one-mile mark provides a view into the valley separating the three mountain ranges at South Mountain Park with the central section of the park visible. Telegraph Pass, which separates the Gila and Guadalupe Ranges, is also visible directly to the south.
After completing the climb, the trail traverses the ridgeline. This kicks off a fun, beautiful stretch of trail, walking along the ridgeline with the 19th Avenue Trailhead and return trail which completes the Hau’pal loop visible below.
About 1.7 miles in, the one-mile descent back to the trailhead begins. The first portion is a steep drop, before the trail levels out and continues down through a series of switchbacks. There are several points where the trail crosses a previously existing non-maintained trail, however, the Hau’pal Trail is well-marked and easy to follow.
One of these connections is an unmaintained connector trail between the Hau’pal and Alta Trails, which can make an epic loop utilizing the Ma Ha Tuak Perimeter Trail.
Ma Ha Tuak Perimeter Trail
A smooth, manicured dirt trail, the Ma Ha Tuak Perimeter trail follows a ridgeline on the midpoint of the Ma Ha Tuak Range for a majority of the trail, passing directly below the Alta Trail. Following a route between the mountain range to the south and residential area of Laveen Village to the north, the trail provides decent views and an interesting landscape, particularly in the spring when wildflowers are blooming.
Starting from the west side of the 19th Avenue Trailhead, this gradually undulating trail passes through a number of washes with several climbs, but nothing overly substantial.
One fun aspect of the Ma Ha Tuak Perimeter Trail is that the upcoming stretch of trail is continuously visible, providing a preview of the trail ahead. At 3.5 miles, the San Juan Lookout is visible in the distance, framed by the Estrella Mountains with two unmaintained connector trails to the lookout at 4 and 4.5 miles in.
Continuing past the connection with the San Juan Lookout, the trail loops around the western edge of the Ma Ha Tuak Range. At 6.5 miles, the trail connects with the county-encircling Maricopa Trail, and shares this trail until the Ma Ha Tuak Perimeter Trail ends at an intersection with the San Juan Road and National Trail.
This portion was once the most serene area of the park, a location for quiet contemplation with a magnificent view of the nearby Sierra Estrella. With the newly completed 202 freeway, the final section of the Ma Ha Tuak Perimeter Trail is now one of the loudest and least isolated areas of South Mountain Park.
“Are there other topics related to South Mountain Park you’d like to learn about? Other trails you’d like to explore?
Contact the author at andy_lenartz@yahoo.com.
