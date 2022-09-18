Time to register for Adelyn Troutman’s blood drive

The supply of blood nationally has been declining steadily for a few decades, expert say, but the pandemic has nearly leveled the fragile ecosystem that thousands of lives depend on.
One of those lives belongs to a 6-year-old Ahwatukee girl who has required a blood transfusion every month since she was 2 months old.
Adelyn Troutman’s transfusions are three weeks apart and she just had number 106.
And in gratitude to the people who make the time to donate to the nation’s blood supply, her parents, Matt and Kami Troutman hold biannual blood drives.
The second one of 2022 is coming up fast.
It will run 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 24 at Desert Foothills United Methodist Church, 2156 E. Liberty Lane, Ahwatukee. Donors can sign up at bit.ly/3oLwlwf.
“The last blood drive was great,” Matt said. “We had about 166 donations which was back on par for what we expect. We are at the point where we have maximized our capacity for the timeframe we use for the blood drive.
“There was a time we considered moving locations to accommodate more donors, but we have such a great relationship with the church and it has just become Adelyn’s Blood Drive home and we plan to keep it there forever.”
The frequency of Adelyn’s need for blood may make her a bit different from critically injured accident victims or patients undergoing major surgery, but it’s no less a matter literally of life or death.
When she was 2 months old, she was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Diamond-Blackfan anemia, which prohibits her body from making red blood cells.
The cells have a relatively short life span, so by the end of three weeks or so, they’ve all died off, forcing the need for another transfusion of blood.
The transfusions themselves can take a toll of their own.
They can cause a deadly increase in the amount of iron in her bloodstream, which can lead to heart and liver failure with little warning. So that has to be constantly monitored too.
Fortunately, her father said, “Adelyn is doing great, her iron levels and organs that are susceptible to damage from chronic transfusions, remain in good shape.”
Adelyn is in 1st grade at Monte Vista Elementary School, where a following of peers and their parents and friends “has grown tremendously” as a core of the larger community’s arms that have embraced her.
“She already had supporters there but now that she is at the school, it has become even bigger,” Matt said.
“So many students and staff wear Adelyn’s Cure t-shirts on her transfusion days and the school nurse, Patti Kuluris, goes around and takes photos of everyone and sends them to Addy. They really go above and beyond to let her know how much she is loved there.”
Nor is Adelyn on the sidelines of childhood.
“She currently does gymnastics and her energy level is remarkably great,” Matt said. “She tires toward the three-week mark and you can see her get pale but I think her body is just used to the cycle now.”
