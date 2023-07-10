People can support Y OPAS by giving on line

The YMCA’s Outreach Program for Ahwatukee Seniors, or Y OPAS, will be participating in the eighth annual GIVE65 Online Event, presented by Home Instead Charities, the first and only online-fundraising platform.
Supporters can give online at give65.org/YOPAS between 6 a.m. July 11 and 11 p.m. July 13.
The 65-hour campaign is exclusively devoted to supporting nonprofits that help aging seniors live with independence and dignity.
Y OPAS is eligible for up to $5,000 in matching funds. Matching grants are limited, so donors are asked to visit the website and donate early to give Y OPAS a chance at a matching contribution.
“GIVE65 is an opportunity for the community to help Y OPAS continue to provide services that assist seniors remain living independently in their homes for as long as possible,” said YMCA Executive Director Brenda Nichols.
Y OPAS provides free volunteer assisted services such as transportation to and from medical and non-medical appointments, friendly visits, grocery shopping, assistance with safety equipment installations, social events and more.
“As the senior population continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, the pace of government and philanthropic support for seniors is not,” Nichols noted.
“We must rely heavily on the generous financial support of the community to continue providing programs and services that help seniors to remain independent at home and age with dignity.”
For more information on services, volunteer opportunities, or donate to Y OPAS, call 602-212-6088 or valleyymca.org/opas.
