A longtime Ahwatukee couple this week is marking their 60th wedding anniversary.
Gail and Gary Bohling were married Aug. 13, 1960, in New Rochelle, N.Y., and had two children, James Bohling of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, and Alison Elkins of Ahwatukee.
They met in college in upstate New York while attending Clarkson University and the State University of New York at Potsdam.
Gary, an Ohio native, and Gail, a New York State native, moved to Ahwatukee in April 1997 after living for a time in Buffalo, New York, and Whitehall, Michigan.
“They were done with long, gray winters,” their daughter Ali said, adding that her mom’s sister had been living in Ahwatukee and her parents “loved it from the first time they visited.”
Gary has a long history in firefighting and recently stepped down at 80 as a volunteer for 15 years with Phoenix Fire’s Crisis Response Team.
He first became a volunteer fireman in New York State with the Potsdam Rescue Squad in 1956 and then joined the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department in Michigan, where he eventually became chief.
He was in the first EMT licensing class in New York State in 1961 and then become a paramedic and became a Red Cross first aid instructor at 18, continuing role well into his retirement.
Gail was a teacher in preschool, elementary and high school over her career.
They both have been active volunteers since moving to Ahwatukee.
Gail has been a volunteer at the Desert Botanical Garden, accumulating over 5,000 volunteer hours. She currently volunteers in the herbarium mounting specimens for the permanent collection.
Since 2005, Gary has been a senior volunteer docent at the Hall of Flame, starting in 2005. “He loves giving tours to children and meeting firemen from all over the world who visit,” their daughter said.
She added that her dad “Gary has also racked up many volunteer hours driving his granddaughters to sports, music lessons, school and friends’ houses over the years and is fondly referred to as our honorary soccer mom.”
Aside from volunteering, the Bohlings also have traveled extensively, listing as their favorite places Italy, France and Istanbul.
The couple, who have four granddaughters, had planned to celebrate their anniversary with a family trip to Hawaii, but it was canceled as a result of the pandemic.
“So, we are having a small Hawaiian themed family party at home,” Ali said.
