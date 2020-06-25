An Ahwatukee woman and her two daughters recently were honored for their community service.
Sarah Woods and daughters Ariada and Elia received multiple awards from the Ahwatukee Foothills National Charity League, which aims to foster mother-daughter relationships through community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.
Awards given to Ariada included the Modelette Award for having the highest combined Class of 2022 grade level philanthropic hours and the Hourglass Award with over 100 hours served in the chapter.
Elia received the Yellow Rosebud Award for more than 50 combined philanthropy hours as well as the Modelette Award with the highest philanthropy hours for her 2024 Class.
Sarah received the Class of 2022 and Class of 2024 Mother/Daughter service award for the highest grade level philanthropy hours for a mother/daughter team. As a mother/daughter team, they logged over 250 volunteer hours.
Sarah and her daughters joined the organization two years ago and through it have helped a back-to-school clothing drive, Feed My Starving Children, Furnishing Dignity, Jared Boxes, Lost our Home Pet Foundation, Mountain Park Senior Center, Rebuilding Together Valley of the Sun, St. Mary’s Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul, Treasures for Teachers and Valleywise Health Foundation.
In addition, Ariada, an incoming junior at Desert Vista High School, was involved in cross country, Thunder Running Club and track and field.
She also participated in the French Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, peer tutoring, concert orchestra and took honors classes.
Elia just completed eighth grade at Altadena Middle School and will be attending Desert Vista. She has been involved with karate at Mountainside Martial Arts and recently earned her green belt.
Her activities included advanced band playing the flute, National Junior Honor Society and volunteers at the Church Café at Central Christian Ahwatukee.
Sarah, who owns an Ahwatukee-based AEI Advertising, liked the fact that they could plan out their volunteer hours with various opportunities available throughout the year.
“Before we joined, we knew very little about the many charities that NCL served,” she said. “Not only did we learn a lot about each one, I enjoyed spending time with my daughters serving the philanthropies.”
National Charity League members not only participate in volunteer work, but activities may include building leadership skills, such as learning how to conduct a meeting, business etiquette, project management and life skills. Speakers present on a wide array of topics.
The nonprofit was founded in 1925 and is open to mothers and their daughters in grades 7-12. There are over 270 chapters and 72,000 members. Close to 250 members belong to the Ahwatukee chapter.
Ahwatukee chapter members volunteered a total 5,797 hours from June 1, 2019 through May 31, 2020.
Information: ahwatukeefoothills.nationalcharityleague.org/ or email: membershipAhwatukeeFoothills@nclonline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.