Wherefore art thou, ROMEOS? Probably at lunch

When a local restaurant gets a reservation for a large group of men under the name ROMEOs, there can be some initial confusion.
The eyebrow-raising name is cleared up when founder, Dave Hackett, explains the acronym stands for Religious Old Men Eating Out, a local Life Group started through Ahwatukee’s Lamb of God Lutheran Church.
The men’s Life Group, founded in September 2021, gathers for lunch once a month at various area restaurants. They generally attract 10 to 20 members ages 40 to 70. Some are retired, others are full-time or part-time working professionals.
The Ahwatukee Lamb of God Lutheran Church offers parishioners a wide range of Life Groups to join, both social and service, that enable church members and other parishioners to “share their lives, knitting together as a family for mutual encouragement and strengthening.”
Making friends and nurturing friendships are paramount to the ROMEOs, said organizer Dave Hackett who explained these are area men of a certain age who may find it difficult to pursue.
“The Ahwatukee ROMEOs started in September 2021; COVID was winding down and people were looking for ways to reconnect,” he recounted. “As men, it can be a little awkward asking another man out to lunch, but inviting a whole congregation of men out to lunch, no problem. Thus the start of the ROMEOs.”
Monthly attendees comprise a varied group of men that Hackett said continues to grow.
“A lot of our church members work from home, are retired or just don’t have a chance to interact with other men on a regular basis. I work from home and usually eat lunch by myself or with my two dogs,” Hackett said, smiling.
The vibe of the group, with its members ranging from 40s to 70s, is ebullient with an emphasis on positive interaction.
“We’re just a bunch of guys talking about everything from sports to food to travel,” laughed Hackett, an appraiser and Realtor who owns Desert Homes Appraisals. “We’re having a good time.”
He explained this is actually the second iteration of ROMEOs.
“I’m actually a second-generation ROMEO. My dad, Joseph Hackett, and his neighbor would go out once a month when their wives would get together. They called themselves the ROMEOs, only theirs meant Retired Old Men Eating Out,” recalled Hackett. “My dad has since passed. When Pastor Mike Koepke introduced Life Groups at the church, I thought reviving the ROMEOs would be a good way to honor my dad and to meet and connect with other church members.”
Hackett said the Lamb of God Lutheran Church ROMEOs have members who have belonged to the church since it opened as well as winter visitors and newer members and congregants.
Among the winter visitors are Tim and Elaine Meyer from Minneota, Minnesota, 150 miles southwest of Minneapolis.
A retired banker, Tim Meyer is a Lamb of God Lutheran Church member and an avid ROMEO during the winter months.
“I enjoy gathering with the people I call friends at the ROMEO gatherings. We come from all walks of life but share a strong common bond amongst each other, which is our faith. It’s hard to find people that are like-minded these days but this group has the same, not similar, Christian beliefs. We don’t have to debate that, we are all of the same mind,” said Meyer, 64.
“The church has a number of Life Groups, like the ROMEO’s, for people to form connections. That is one of the main reasons I enjoy the ROMEO’s so much. It creates a sense of community,” he said, observing:
“We live in a disconnected world of social media and distant interactions but this group has a bond of community that is personal and real. Each of these men come from different walks of life but when we gather we laugh, share, discuss, muse, and pontificate about things like a simple gathering of friends. No drama.
“All of this interaction happens through the lens of our faith. I really value my time with the ROMEO’s.”
Dan Jaehnig is another ROMEO who appreciates the monthly luncheon gatherings. He has been with the group since its inception and attends most monthly get-togethers.
“The ROMEOs group is a great opportunity each month to check out an Ahwatukee restaurant, and have lunch with the guys from church,” said Jaehnig.
Lamb of God Lutheran Church Pastor Michael Koepke also attends monthly and offers grace. He said the ROMEOs meet a need among the men in the congregation.
“Life Groups are an important part of our ministry at Lamb of God. We want to do more than be a friendly church. We want to be a church of friends; and Life Groups are one place where those friendships are made,” explained Koepke.
“Life Groups, like the ROMEOs, are meant to encourage that fellowship among us. Also, they’re meant to provide a way for newcomers to be able to more easily assimilate into the Lamb of God family and get to know us outside of Sunday mornings,” said Koepke.
Though younger men are now joining, the core group consists of older men, said Hackett.
“It seems like the older you get, the harder it is to meet new friends. The ROMEOs is a great way to get to know church members outside of the church, and to help build fellowship within the church,” he said. “I’ve made many great friends through the ROMEOs that I may not have otherwise.”
And there is a side benefit.
“The wives like it, too, as it gets their husbands out of the house for a couple of hours,” Hacket chuckled. “And they can say they married a ROMEO.”
Dave and Denise Hackett have been married 31 years this August.
The ROMEOs is open to all members and visitors to the Lamb of God
Lutheran Church, 599 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee. For more information stop by their Sunday church service at 9:30 a.m., or email ROMEOs@DaveHackett.com.
