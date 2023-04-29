Helping the festival of Lights Cassandra Tomei, AFN Contributor Apr 29, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Braelyn Paes helped FOL board member Christianne Acosta and Dorian Forbes at the photo booth. (Cassandra Tomei/AFN Contributor) Barbara and Danny Chlubiski played roulette for charity. (Cassandra Tomei/ AFN Contributor) Pretty Cül entertained the crowd with a one of Arizona Events Group owner and Ahwatukee resident Tim Matykiewicz’s hot air balloon in the background. (Cassandra Tomei, AFN Contributor) The weather made outside gatherings delightful. (Cassandra Tomei/ AFN Contributor) Kristi Ohman and Christine Hotchkiss stayed inside to man the popular wine pull. (Cassandra Tomei/ AFN Contributor) Ben Schneller, Connie Schneider and Lesa Cox poured other wine for guests. (Cassandra Tomei/ AFN Contributor) Jessica Hill and Kristine Bourdeaux sell raffle tickets at the Festival of Lights Beer and Wine Festival. (Cassandra Tomei/ AFN Contributor) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Photographer Cassandra Tomei captured the sights and scenes from Festival of Lights Wine and Beer Festival a truly festive occasion April 21. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ahwatukee Festival Of Lights Ahwatukee Wine Festival Festival Of Lights Ahwatukee Wine Ahwatukee Lights Festival Sponsored Content × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Digital EditionsNever miss an issue. Sign up for free today. Subscribe Click to read this week's issue. Click to read The Entertainer!
