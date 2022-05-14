Memory care center gets egg-citing addition

Something is a-fowl at Hawthorn Court at Ahwatukee memory care community: 13 newborn chickens came to live in the property’s courtyard in a circular, shaded free-range enclosure 17 feet in diameter with a coop.
A trio of Pekin ducks named Donald, Daphne and Betty White joined the flock as well.
But it wasn’t some birdbrained idea.
Executive Director Kim Zamora
envisioned it as a way to engage residents in more than just playing bingo and doing crafts.
They help feed and water the birds and when the hens lay eggs, they’ll collect them from the coop so they can donate them to a local shelter.
“I’ve been to so many communities where residents are confined inside, and I needed to do something to encourage them to get outside to enjoy the nice weather, the sunshine, the fresh air,” Zamora said.
“It’s the concept of getting the residents outside, participating in animal therapy, and then collecting the eggs and giving back to the community. So it’s a nice full-circle activity for us.”
The chickens have become such an attraction that staff has to take the 40 or so residents out in shifts to watch them.
“All the residents want to do is come outside and see the chicks,” Zamora said. “When you say ‘chickens,’ everybody’s out there. It really has changed the atmosphere of the community.”
The combination of ISA Brown chickens and Australorp chickens arrived at Hawthorn Court at Ahwatukee March 4 when they were 2 days old. Zamora got them at Tractor Supply and was told up to 30 percent might not survive, but she only lost one. They all must be hens, according to Phoenix city code; if any end up being roosters, they’ll be re-homed.
Zamora got permission from Frontier Management, which has 130 facilities in 19 states, to build the coop. Peter Goetz, sales and marketing director for Hawthorn Court at Ahwatukee, said, “If this does well, maybe it can be rolled out to other communities.”
The center had an open house to celebrate the coop on April 28, but Zamora said anyone can visit during regular business hours. “I think we’re all proud of what we’ve done,” she said. “We’d like to show it off to the larger Ahwatukee community.”
They also recently began accepting volunteers again after a hiatus due to the pandemic and already have two high school students who volunteer to clean the coop and pass the chickens around to residents to hold.
Funding for the chicken coop came from a “generous donation,” as Zamora stated, from the family of former resident David Neal.
After giving bonuses to the staff, she asked the family if she could build the coop in memory of Neal and “they thought it was a wonderful idea,” she remarked. “I wanted to do something in his memory that wouldn’t be short-lived. And this coop will be with us for a long time.”
Hawthorn Court at Ahwatukee’s chicken coop recalls an article on the website Reasons to Be Cheerful titled, “In Holland People with Dementia Can Work on a Farm.”
Today, there are 1,350 “care farms” in Holland, including about 400 for those with dementia. It discusses the advantages of engaging people in everyday decisions and giving them a way to participate in society.
The chicken coop helps residents feel valued because they’re participating in something with a goal, Goetz explained. “We all need a purpose,” he said. “This is a way for residents to have that purpose.”
Zamora and Goetz mentioned many residents cared for chickens in their youth and it triggers fond memories.
“I hear that a lot: ‘We had chickens when we were growing up,’” said Zamora, a self-professed “Chicago city girl” with no agricultural background who moved to Arizona a year ago. “The residents have educated me with the whole chicken process,” she added. “They have a lot of experience.”
The chickens also help ease the behaviors associated with dementia, such as confusion, frustration and agitation.
Instead of medicating a person, Zamora said, “It’s easy to take one person’s hand and watch the chickens and laugh at the ducks going underwater.”
The birds have been a boon for family members visiting the center, too, Zamora said. COVID-19 restricts where they can go, but they’re free to socialize by the coop. Also, she noted, sharing time watching the chickens and ducks makes for more meaningful visits.
“With memory care, conversations can become very difficult and families can leave feeling disappointed [because] there was little conversation or interaction,” Zamora said. “By going to the chicken coop, this gives them something to do together.”
Check out the chicks
Where: Hawthorn Court at Ahwatukee, 13822 S. 46th Place, Ahwatukee.
When: Public can visit 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; volunteers welcome
Info: 480-598-1224; hawthorncourtseniorliving.com
Welcome to the discussion.
