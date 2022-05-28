Ahwatukee grad honored as SMCC valedictorian

Ahwatukee resident Emily Gerlach – described as a fierce advocate for the disabled – recently was valedictorian for the 2022 graduating class of South Mountain Community College.
Hailed by the schools as “a student who thrives by advocating for herself and others,” Emily enrolled in the school in 2019 and was one of any students who spent most of her education online because of the pandemic.
Yet, she gained a reputation for “rising above many challenges, her perseverance, focus, and career goals,” according to the college.
Having lived in Arizona for almost four years after moving from New Jersey, she found community while attending SMCC.
After graduating from Horizon Honors High School, Emily decided to major in Behavioral Health Sciences as she is planning for a career as a psychologist.
“The BHS program at SMCC created
a small network of friends and community for me,” she said. “I felt I could talk to my classmates, professors like Dr. William Beverly, and friends from the BHS Club, where I found connection and support during school, even if it was primarily online.”
She said her goal is to open her own private practice and “create a space with accessibility for everyone. “
Diagnosed with cerebral palsy before birth, she “learned to advocate for herself and her access during her childhood,” the college said.
“My disability has made me very vocal,” she said. “It taught me to advocate for myself and to help others become their own advocate to help build a strong community from within.”
Emily said she chose South Mountain Community College because of the campus’ design and the access for students with disabilities.
“She found SMCC to be one of the few colleges to have an ‘evacuation plan for people like her,’” the college said.
“During the Ability Maricopa Convocation, the student speaker shared data that really resonated with me,” Emily said, “including mentioning that people with disabilities are twice as likely to open their own businesses.”
The college said Emily found guidance from professors like Beverly, director of the college’s Behavioral Health Sciences Program as well as campus counselors and Catherine Pettet, the school’s director of Disability Resources and Services.
Emily was also awarded the President’s Honors Scholarship from the Honors Program, and was a recipient of the Chancellor’s Award.
“Becoming valedictorian for her class culminates years of hard work and dedication,” the college said. “Her time in the BHS program, and the close community cemented her goal to become a therapist who ‘helps people grow into themselves.’”
Emily graduated with four degrees – an Associates of Applied Science (AAS) Behavioral Science, Associates in Arts (AA) and AGEC-A; a Certificate of Completion (CCL) Advanced Behavioral Health Science (BHS); and a Certificate of Completion (CCL) Basic Behavioral Health Science (BHS).
She plans to stay at the South Mountain campus while continuing toward her bachelor’s degree through Northern Arizona University. She hopes to eventually continue on to her master’s as it will get her closer to her goal of owning her own private practice.
Her final message to her classmates is to reassure them that “having a healthy amount of fear is okay because it creates courage to make anything happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.