A Desert Vista High School junior has launched a drive to help support the school choir – and she’s not asking for money.
Instead, Regan Parnell, the choir’s fundraising chair, is asking people to donate old pairs of shoes.
People can drop off their shoes at Yoasis, 1304 E. Chandler Blvd.; Impact Nutrition, 3145 E. Chandler Blvd.; or in the bin in front of the house at 16205 S. 7th St.
Regan also is being helped by Ahwatukee Foothills Self Storage on East Frye Road, which she said “kindly donated a storage unit to our choir to store the shoes.”
If Regan can collect 2,500 pairs of shoes by Dec. 16, the choir stands to make $1,000 that it will use for its Virtual Winter Concert.
She’s already over halfway to her goal, having collected 1,725 pairs.
Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used or new shoes, which are then redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners in developing nations.
Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and other nations in Central America and Africa.
Proceeds from the shoe sales are used to feed, clothe and house their families.
“One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school,” Regan noted.
“The shoe drive is off to a great start; we’ve seen a ton of support from members of the group Ahwatukee 411 on Facebook in particular. Now we just need recognition from the rest of our community,” she added.
Choir director Meg Palermo is excited about the unique fundraiser.
“I love this fundraiser because it’s unique and everyone can participate, simply clean out your closet and donate what you don’t wear anymore,” she said.
Added Regan: “By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the Desert Vista Choir, your shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives locally and globally.”
