On March 20, more than 30,000 runners and walkers will participate in the international Jerusalem in Israel – one of the world’s most unique athletic events in marathons, half-marathons and 5K walks.
And among them will be Ahwatukee resident, musician and businesswoman Rhonda Morrison.
Morrison is raising funds through year’s end to help fund her once-in-a-lifetime journey to Israel for the ninth annual 42.2 kilometer Jerusalem Marathon, which attracts many elite runners from throughout the world.
Although Morrison is a runner of 10K and 5K’s locally, this is her first marathon.
To increase her stamina, she’s been hard at work training and increasing her mileage daily. She’s also running her first 15K this weekend in the Allstate Hot Chocolate.
But, she admits she prefers hiking, especially on South Mountain, Mount Humphreys and the Grand Canyon.
Still, the opportunity to run in the streets of Jerusalem and the surrounding countryside means so much to her - so, she employed area trainers and coaches to help her prepare.
The Jerusalem Marathon route begins next to the Knesset – Israel’s Parliament – and the renowned Israel Museum. Runners then enter the walled Old City by the Jaffa Gate, continuing past King David’s Citadel before exiting the ancient cobblestone streets through the Zion Gate.
In all, it encompasses 3,000 years of Jerusalem’s history.
The run continues to the Sherover Promenade with panoramic views of the “Holy Basin,” the Dome of the Rock, the restored Hurva Synagogue and the Mount of Olives.
For Morrison, many of the sites she’ll be passing, as well as later tours arranged by the Run for Zion organization she opted to go with, are familiar places from her Bible studying - beginning as a young child.
She recalled how she and her older brother Randell were well-versed in Biblical history through church attendance with their parents and the siblings would often draw maps of Israel during church services, and then quiz each other later.
“We’d draw maps with our crayons and say ‘here’s Bethlehem, here’s Jerusalem, there’s the Sea of Galilee. Our parents were very active in the church and we absorbed the Biblical stories and learned a lot about Israel.”
She said she’s excited to have the chance to run and walk the streets and roads once trod by King David and Jesus and his disciples.
“I’m really not a runner,” she said. “But when I learned of this opportunity, I was drawn to explore the possibilities of blessing Israel as the Bible encourages Christians, specifically, to do.
“I thought ‘what if I could contact a trainer, a gym, a running coach, could it be attainable?’ My legs and feet would actually walk and run in the steps of Jesus Christ, my number one mentor.”
Her determined quest led her to Michael Gerdis of Anytime Fitness, body trainer Vegas Davis and Susan Loken of Believe, Train, Become – all of whom continue to help her train.
“They, as well as my beloved Ahwatukee and its unusually tight-knit community, took on the goal of getting me ready to face this challenge head-on,” she said.
Morrison is an unabashed fan of Ahwatukee because it was here, she said, where she was able to begin her life again after enduring years of physical and emotional abuse in a marriage to a minister.
She recounted how she came to Ahwatukee after visiting a friend in 2006 to heal, physically and emotionally.
She searched out Phoenix medical therapists to help her healing process.
“When I first came to Ahwatukee, there were signs everywhere welcoming people that read, ‘Warm People, Bright Future.’ It was very providential,” she said. “Physically, I’m a living miracle.”
The owner of Ahwatukee Music – where she provides music instruction to adults and children – explained:
“After enduring an abusive marriage, my health was shattered in 2005. I was living in Tulsa, and I’d researched some options for rebuilding my health. I found some promising options in the Phoenix area. I made arrangements to travel here and stay short- term as I embarked upon what I knew could be the last chance at restoring my health,” she recounted.
“I fell in love with Ahwatukee, the process of healing began and results flowed in waves of supernatural magnitude, including learning of a need for a pianist to play the grand piano at Mountain Park Community Church. I also started teaching a few students at Music Makers, became involved in the worship team at Mountain Park Community Church and have never looked back!”
Another miracle occurred this past summer when a car avoiding another auto’s illegal turn, crashed head-on with Morrison’s vehicle at the light. Her right leg, ankle and arm were injured and she suffered whiplash.
But with her eye on Run for Zion and the Jerusalem Marathon, she was undeterred.
Morrison is undertaking her journey through Run for Zion, a ministry of the Genesis 123 Foundation, a U.S. non-profit whose mission is to provide meaningful ways to connect Jews and Christians with Israel while “blessing Israel, per God’s injunction.”
As a musician who plays in a band with her brother, Morrison said she’d always owned and taught at her own music studio.
Not long after arriving in Ahwatukee, and finding her body and soul recovering, she established Ahwatukee Music and became more involved in the local music community.
Morrison said while she is thrilled to run in the Jerusalem Marathon, it is the aid given to many Israel charities through Run for Zion that makes her fundraising more worthwhile.
“By joining with me, donations support important needs such as Aliya – the prophetic ingathering of exiles – caring for Holocaust survivors in the last years of their lives, the providing of critical medical services and social welfare for young men and women, and helping orphans and children at-risk,” she said.
Fundraising has had its ups and downs, said Morrison, but she optimistically perseveres, stating on her Facebook page, “Rhonda Run for Zion. Remember, I don’t need a lot of money from a few; I need a little money from many. $6,000 = 600 people donating $10. I believe!”
Her young life’s learning experiences in church and the Bible have made this journey all the more meaningful.
“Having studied Israel, its place in history and in the future through the lens of the Bible since I was 5 years old, I’ve always wanted to visit Israel,” she said.
“I envision how the words, places and events in the Bible will pop out of the pages and become even more believable as I witness first-hand the streets of Jerusalem, the Garden of Gethsemane, the hill called Mount Calvary where the crucifixion occurred, the Sea of Galilee and the Dead Sea, and the Jordan River, to name a few.”
“Although I was baptized at 8 years of age, my ultimate spiritual dream has always been to be baptized in the Jordan River,” said Morrison.
She said she is not unaware of the controversy Israel faces over the Palestinian issue.
“I realize there are many opinions and harsh words swirling in the wind concerning Israel and its ongoing unrest, but I am not one to choose sides and publicize opinion. My modus operandi is to simply lean on my deep roots in the timeless Biblical admonition regarding Israel as found in Numbers 24:9, Good News translation: ‘The nation is like a mighty lion. When it is sleeping, no one dares wake it. Whoever blesses Israel will be blessed and whoever curses Israel will be cursed.’
“I’ve studied Israel, its place in history and current events, as well as the life and travels of Jesus Christ since I was a little girl in Bible studies. This is a once in a lifetime missionary journey for me, and an opportunity to help many Israelis in need.”
Morrison is nearly halfway to her fundraising goal and is hopeful more donations will be made before her Dec. 31 deadline. She is also available to speak about Run for Zion to local groups and churches.
Morrison is a licensed minister through the Indiana nonprofit, Starfishers. Her autobiography, “In the Shadow of the Steeple: Finding God’s Grace and Mercy” will be published in 2020.
