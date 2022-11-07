Ahwatukee prof’s program yields useful apps

A kind of super brainstorming session by Ahwatukee resident Dr. Neal Lester and his Project Humanities team at Arizona State University last month produced a unique app that helps at-home caregivers find resources that could help them deal with burnout.
That app – as well as another and a web application – were the products of the ninth annual Hacks for Humanity: Hacking for the Social Good, an online and in-person collaboration of people of various ages and backgrounds who came together for an intensive 36-hour session with a specific mission.
Working in five-person teams, participants were challenged to create products that address various social, economic, and political issues within three tracks: aging and wellbeing, civic engagement and environmental justice.
Each team’s product had to exemplify at least three of Project Humanities’ seven Humanity 101 principles, whcih are compassion, empathy, forgiveness, integrity, kindness, respect and self-reflection.
Lester, ASU Foundation Professor of English, is founding director of Project Humanities, a 12-year-old initiative designed to “connect the university and diverse, local communities for engaged, inclusive, multidisciplinary public conversations about the intersections of humanities, social justice, racial/gender/sexual identities, and more.”
Lester describes Hacks for Humanity as “a global multi-professional, interdisciplinary, entrepreneurial hackathon.”
Because it offered for the first time a chance for people to participate online with in-person attendees, it drew 98 participants, 32 volunteers, and 36 mentors from. around the country and the world.
Lester said participants came from 10 states as well as Cameroon, Canada, Egypt, India, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, South Africa, United Kingdom and China.
With the support of grants and donations from groups and corporations, Hacks for Humanities was held at ASU SkySong in Scottsdale last month and began with an opening session titled “The Power of Storytelling,” by former Project Humanities Associate Director Alycia de Mesa, “who stressed the fact that every successful product in the world and in this event had to be a compelling story about which someone cares,” Lester said.
To demonstrate that storytelling potential and impact, participants created short stories around funny Gifs, bolstering the teammates’ camaraderie.
Day 2 opened with Dr. Loretta Cheeks, whose expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning “specifically challenged teams to think of the humanity missing from too many tech solutions and interventions,” Lester said.
Website building was the focus of a workshop by ASU Project Humanities alumna Jamila Kahn, who “reminded attendees that websites are a window into one’s business venture so should be clear, concise, engaging, and accurate,” Lester said.
Andrea Passarella reminded participants that meditation and self-care “are intricately connected to personal and professional success.”
The teams’ hacks were judged by Cole Busby, ASU alum with a BS in neurobiology and a minor in Spanish; Dr. Karen V. Busch, a resident at ASU Mirabella whose background includes experience designing, managing, and evaluating large collaborative projects both for governmental and nongovernmental agencies; Marchelle F. Franklin, director of the Phoenix Human Services Department; and David W. Hopkins, former vice president of IT applications at CSAA Insurance Group.
The top prize went to a team comprising Neha Balamurugan, Mihir Goyenka, Bhrugu Dave, Emma Williams and Sarah Tahir for their app, called CareUp. Each team member won $1,000 for their invention.
Their app addresses caregiver burnout resulting from the emotional, physical, and financial stresses of caring for their elderly and/or disabled loved ones.
The app streamlines the process of obtaining resources and/or funding for in-family caregivers by providing users with direct access to applications and submission links.
“The Humanity 101 principles in this product are respect, empathy, and compassion,” said Lester.
Goyenka, who is pursuing his master’s degree at ASU in computer science, said caregivers tending to family members with Alzheimer’s can more easily find information and resources on the internet because Alzheimer’s research is highly funded and there are specific nonprofit organizations set up to support those who have the disease.
But it may not be as easy for the caregiver who is taking care of a family member who has, say, debilitating arthritis or a psychiatric disorder.
“If you look at it overall, this industry is pretty much fragmented,” Goyenka said. “There is no one-stop solution.”
Second place went to a team that developed a web application called Generation Connection, which facilitates friendships across generations. Students and retired seniors can exchange and educate each other with their life experiences.
Third place was won by a team that developed an app called Ubuntu, which addresses the problems of people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
“The app helps to improve the quality of the day-to-day lives of Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers by enabling patients to record memories, play memory quizzes, get reminders, and to contact their caregivers quickly,” Lester said. “Caregivers can monitor the location of the Alzheimer’s patient, view notes, and create a task list.
Supporters provided raffle items ranging from Tempe Lake boat rides to As You Wish pottery-making opportunity and a signed Cardinals football,
Teams competed for cash prizes totaling $10,000 made possible by this year’s sponsors: State Farm Companies Foundation, ASU University Technology Office, ASU J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute, JDT Family Foundation, Jenny Norton and Bob Ramsey.
For more details about this event, seehacksforhumanity.io.
For details about the multiple award-winning Project Humanities imitative: projecthumanities.asu.edu.
