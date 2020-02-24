Every other Wednesday night, a group of seven to eight people gather around a table at Kneaders Bakery in Ahwatukee for a light meal to go with their new chapter or book excerpt.
First-time writers take a deep breath before reading their latest ideas aloud across the table.
Experienced writers provide gentle critiques and hefty encouragement to each author, blogger, writer, or poet in attendance.
The Ahwatukee Writer’s Workshop is organized by Victoria Garrison, school administrator by day, in partnership with Ed Prestwood, who works in cyber tech.
The goal of this collective is to support a community of up and coming writers who encourage and challenge each other to not give up on their writing dreams.
Participants are teachers, college students, accountants, and retirees who write as a hobby.
The genre of material presented varies from fantasy and sci-fi, to middle-school fiction or non-fiction memoirs.
Everyone listens respectfully, regardless of personal reading preferences. This diversity benefits the group both administratively and creatively.
“From what I’ve seen, writers groups entertaining all forms of writing tend to be more successful than the ones very narrowly focused,” Prestwood said.
Writers drive from all around the East Valley to attend this particular MeetUp, which has been together since 2017.
The meeting locations have changed over the years to accommodate group size, but the event remains consistent: local writers divulging plot twists and revealing new characters to a supportive set of ears.
Writers groups are highly social events compared to the actual practice of writing. To join together with others and share a written work, then discuss, increases the overall pleasure of writing, as observed by group laughter, smiles all around, and nods of approval during poignant moments of an excerpt.
“If you make writing an isolating process, then it’s more difficult to grow as a writer,” Garrison said, noting being in community and working in collaboration with others helps motivate people to continue and improve.
When asked how long she’d been working on the book she presented her final chapter for, she admitted, “too long,” but expressed excitement to begin the self-publishing process soon.
At a recent gathering, two first-time writers read sample chapters from their future books; each nervous over the feedback to come.
One requested someone else read her essay aloud to avoid the commonly feared public speaking aspect. The other, a STEM teacher, stayed late to ask how to give and take better notes. The supports offered were generally positive and objective.
Not all the participants are new to the writing industry.
Garrison has been published three times and Prestwood, twice. Another writer in attendance presented their newly published book in “show and tell” fashion.
When asked if the organizers had seen more authors achieve their dream of being published, Garrison explained:
“People come and go, so they might start out with us on a project, then go off and do something else. It’s hard to keep track of what they’re doing.”
Garrison noted a first-time writer can benefit from a writer’s collective by gaining confidence and feeling a sense of camaraderie.
More experienced writers also offer mentorship and critical feedback to help improve the beginning writer’s skill.
Experienced writers who continue participating after being published can have their content more readily challenged by others to dig deeper, take more risks, be more concise, or further define who they are as a writer.
There are rules, as explained by Prestwood, which limit the number of pages each writer can present, how long the discussion can go, and a ban on explicit language or themes.
As moderators, Prestwood and Garrison are sensitive to the fact there are other diners nearby who may have children or could find some of what is overheard offensive.
About the groups gathering to read, Ramelle Leyva, Kneaders franchise manager, said, “I haven’t heard any complaints. We’re glad to have [them] here at any time.”
This particular group is limited by time and utilizes the MeetUp.com R.S.V.P. system to track those who will read at each event.
Other groups – such as the monthly Tuesday night Chandler Creative gathering at the Ironwood branch of the Phoenix Library, organized by sci-fi writer David Anderson, and the 9 Bridges Critique Group, which also meets at Kneaders on alternating weeknights –have similar etiquette expectation.
For the interested attendee, it is recommended to review the rules online before going.
MeetUp.com has listings of other writer support groups in or near the Ahwatukee area with other dates and times of gatherings.
For the ambitious writer who wants to start a new group at the time and place working best for them, it is easy to create a new event listing online and promote through social media.
