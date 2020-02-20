An Ahwatukee teen will receive Girl Scouts’ highest honor next month for designing and building a wind tunnel STEM students and teachers can use in physics classes to study flight dynamics.
Sierra Smith of Troop SU654 will receive the Gold Award with 26 other teens on March 21, at the Girl Scouts of Arizona Cactus Pine Council’s 2020 High Award Ceremony.
About five percent of Girl Scouts earn this award. STEM is becoming an area of focus for Girl Scouts of the United States of America.
The 17-year-old daughter of Baron and Kimberly Smith, Sierra designed and built a wind tunnel for under $100 and can be easily replicated by physics clubs, enthusiasts and teachers from around the world.
She created blueprints, lesson plans, and instructional videos so anyone interested in learning about flight dynamics can build one themselves.
The Tempe Preparatory Academy junior’s project emanated from her hope to become a pilot in the future. She also is interested in serving in the military.
Sierra has been a Girl Scout for eight years.
For her Bronze Award, her project she focused on educating the public about the advantages of xeriscape landscaping while her Silver Award was earned for helping to make internal renovations, cleaning, organizing and volunteering at Lost Our Home Pet Rescue.
Sierra said she became Girl Scout “to be a part of something bigger than myself and to become a part of a group of girls supporting each other and want to make the world a better place.”
Scouting is only one of her many on and off-campus activities.
At school, she is president of the Congressional Award Club, National Honor Society and French Club.
She also is a blackbelt in taekwondo and serves as an assistant sensei and plays soccer, among other activities.
Her Gold Award project was partly related to her career aspirations as well as her interests in science, technology, engineering and math.
“As someone who wants to be a pilot, I wanted to do something that catered to my interest and help the girl’s STEM community,” Sierra explained.
“I have always had an interest in flight and wanted to be a role model for girls who want to do something in relation with STEM,” she said..
The project took her a little over a year.
“I had help throughout my project from family, friends, and classmates,” she said. “I am incredibly thankful for all of the help I received.”
“The biggest challenge was finding a place that would donate, but Lowe’s was very generous and donated almost everything I needed,” she said.
She’s also provided ample help for anyone who wants to replicate the project for study.
She’s posted instructions to a variety of social media sites, such as YouTube and Instagram, made a video on how to make it and another on experiments.
“Everything has a link to each social media site and to the blueprints,” she said. “I am further promoting my project by contacting school districts throughout Arizona.”
Besides the satisfaction of completing the project, Sierra said she also “found a huge girl’s STEM community during this project I had no idea existed beforehand.”
“I hope I can now be considered a role model in the community and inspire other girls to follow their passions,” she added.
