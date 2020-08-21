As far as Ahwatukee artists Suzanne Whitaker and Lainey Prather are concerned, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution should mean a lot more than marking the historic granting of the right to vote to women.
And that’s why they’re devoting far more time to a project that they will sneak-preview Sunday during a Zoom celebration of that anniversary.
Whitaker and Prather are making individual works honoring 19 Noteworthy American Women.
Whitaker, whose Passion4Murals business is known for her colorful designs on the walls of various schools, businesses and even inside private homes, and Prather, of Absolutely Gorgeous Walls, an interior designer who specializes in plaster finishes, will unveil a video of their first five pieces during a celebration from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. People can register and find more information at azcelebrates19thamendment.com.
The event will feature Congresswoman Maxine Waters, currently seeking her 16th term representing part of Los Angeles, and Martha Burk, the money editor for Ms. Magazine and a political psychologist and women’s issues expert who co-founded the Center for Advancement of Public Policy.
Along with music and other speakers, it will feature a video made by Whitaker’s daughter, Sedona Meadows, an Arizona State University mass communications major, that will briefly introduce the five pieces that her mother and Prather have made.
The 19 Noteworthy American Women Project not only pays homage to the featured women and their accomplishments but also was conceived as a way of reminding girls and women of a legacy that the two artists don’t want lost.
“We originally wanted to educate young women to know that the rights and privileges that they enjoy in society today were not always there and there were many women in the past who have done a lot to make life the way it is today in society,” Prather explained.
“And I was fearful of seeing how those rights were being destroyed, picked away at,” she continued. “I could see different things happening that made me really uncomfortable and not secure that things were going to stay the way they are.”
Prather said too many girls and women probably give little thought to the fact they can have a credit card – or even wear pants. “There are just so many things that weren’t always that way,” she said.
Although they have lived within a few miles of each other for years, Whitaker and Prather didn’t meet until 2015 at a International Furnishing and Design Association event where participants made chairs for to be auctioned for charity.
On the inside of the chair’s back, they created a portrait of Abigail Adams, often called the country’s founding mother who also is now designated as the first Second Lady and second First Lady of the United States.
Their research gave them an appreciation of Adams’ profound influence on laws impacting women and education, and yet, as Whitaker noted, “she and all American women did not have the actual power to vote then, essentially no voice.”
That voice “came so very many years and so many uprisings later when the Suffrage Movement culminated in the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution on Aug. 18, 1920,” she said in an application for a state arts grant that helped jump-start the 19 Noteworthy American Women Project.
“Through our research something pivotal happened and we knew we’d only scratched the surface,” she said. “Getting our voices, women’s voices, heard and truly listened to is still a continuous fight and one worth fighting for every day.”
Whitaker and Prather brainstormed the subjects for their project, reaching out on social media for other suggestions.
“We wanted to also highlight some lesser-known stories of women that are not always the ones that are acknowledged, Prather explained.
Though they have a list, it’s fluid and people can still offer suggestions on facebook.com/noteworthyamericanwomen.
The five women who will be introduced on the video this Sunday include Abigail Adams, former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who barely escaped death during an assassination attempt in 2012; Marjory Stoneman Douglas, an author and suffragette who worked tirelessly to save the Florida Everglades – and whose name is on the high school in Parkland Florida where 17 people, mostly students, were slaughtered by a crazed gunman on Valentine’s Day 2018.
Also completed is a portrait of Nellie Bly, an American journalist around the late 19th and early 20th Century who exposed shocking conditions in American mental institutions and made a record-breaking 72-day trip around the world, and media executive and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey.
One selection on their list is a secret because it will be revealed at the Sunday Zoom celebration to an Arizona woman Whitaker and Prather said “has done so much” for the Equal Rights Amendment.
The video also will show the two artists working on a piece that honors Dolores Huerta, who worked with Cesar Chavez to improve working conditions for migrant farmworkers.
Each piece that Prather and Whitaker have made is distinctive both in the materials used and what is depicted.
For example, in the background of the Winfrey piece is a rendition of an actual portrait of a slave mother and child that hangs in her home. The Giffords piece was made in metal to look like copper to represent Arizona.
With each piece, the two artists brainstorm how they will represent the woman they have chosen to memorialize and also research her accomplishments. They ultimately hope to condense that research into single-page essays that will accompany each piece.
Prather and Whitaker aren’t sure when they will finish the project, though they joke it might hopefully come in time for the 101st anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Their goal is to find space somewhere in the area where they can then display all 19 finished works.
But where they are displayed isn’t as important as what these pieces represent, Whitaker said. As she explained in her grant application a few years ago:
“These portraits will show women whose voices may not have been heard or have been drowned out by misinformation or misogyny. Some will be more well-known than others, some will be more local and Arizona-based, and some will be from other parts of our country.
And, ALL stories will tell our American history through the feminine filter and how their lives changed the trajectory for other women, be it in their local communities or in a broader scope -- how their strength, courage and perseverance affected, for example, voting rights, job wages, a place at the table, ownership laws, education, etc. We feel it is so important to show young generations of Americans what ‘Feminism’ truly is by the women who exemplify it best. The word has been destroyed. But, no radio talk show host, no CEO, no local congressman, or the President of the United States can erase their stories.”
