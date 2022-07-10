Ahwatukee muralist enlivens another Kyrene school

It’s pretty difficult to go into a Kyrene school and not see Ahwatukee muralist Suzanne Whitaker’s work somewhere.
Whether it’s a wall in a library, along a corridor or the lobby front office, her blazingly colorful murals – often carrying a message of hope or inspiration – appear in 10 of the district’s 25 schools.
An artist as well as a professional muralist whose bread and butter come from livening up the walls in businesses and private homes, Whitaker has worked with PTOs as well as principals and other staff in those schools to create murals that add some extra cheer to the daily lives of students and employees alike.
Whitaker’s latest creations grace some of the library and front-office walls at Kyrene de la Esperanza in Ahwatukee, where Principal Carolyn Payne, teachers and PTO leaders reached out to Whitaker.
That added Esperanza to a list that includes Centennial and Altadena middle schools and the Colina, Lomas, Monte Vista and Sierra campuses in Ahwatukee; Ninos and Mariposa in Tempe; and Cielo in Chandler.
It was a daunting task in some ways just because of the ideas they wanted her murals to convey – along with representations of the school mascot, the shark.
She started the project the same way she has approached them all.
“I always ask ‘what do the students most like? Do you have a mission statement?’ We usually start with those two things – the mission statement and the mascot,” she said.
“It was really important to them that they incorporate some quotes or something that would demonstrate diversity – that’s really their emphasis in that school right now – and show that everyone is inclusive,” Whitaker explained. “So, one of the pictures that one of the teachers showed me was this bright sun. She really like the sun.”
That sun helped Whitaker “tie those other ideas together and bring more color.”
But the sharks posed an initial dilemma in a way: Can diversity and Jaws co-exist?
No problem for Whitaker, who researches images extensively before she takes paint brush in hand.
“I also was looking for a style that would work – something that wasn’t too juvenile or cutesy, too young but not too realistic,” Whitaker said. “So, I started googling that first and then realized how many different kinds of sharks there were.”
And that discovery contributed to the murals’ central theme: “There are just so many different kinds of sharks when I started looking at them that I thought that lends itself to the whole diversity idea – that no two are alike,” she explained.
Stlll, no one wanted a hammerhead shark on the front lobby wall, though Whitaker said she found a place for it elsewhere because “I kind of like hammerheads.”
And so she went to work, turning three colorless walls in and around the library that measure roughly 15’x30’ feet into a visual treat, then doing the same with walls in the lobby and front office, where visitors are greeted with the message “Safe, Honest, and Respectful” as soon as they walk in.
The work was made all the more challenging by COVID-19.
Whitaker had begun her project last December, when schools were shut down by the pandemic. Though she usually works six to eight hours a day on a project, completing it in a week or so, the Esperanza job required her to be on site when a staffer could be on campus.
On her website Passion4Murals.com, Whitaker blogs about how she got started doing murals in her native Ohio.
After earning her bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the University of Cincinnati and working in publishing as a paste-up artist and illustrator, she started her mural business in 1993.
She began with nursery rooms and recalls how “I loved seeing new parents get excited about the spaces they were providing for their new families customized entirely to their liking. And, as
their babies grew, I created playrooms and toddler spaces, suitable teen rooms, and soon I was not only doing murals
but beautiful finishes in every room of the house.”
“I really love being the ‘hands and heart’ that help people create and shape what they want for their personal and commercial spaces,” she writes.
Her first murals in Kyrene were
painted almost 16 years ago at Sierra, where she reinvigorated the walls of the multipurpose room.
When not decorating school walls, Whitaker also has been hard at work on those personal and commercial spaces as well. Among her more recent projects was decorating the walls of the Coconuts restaurant in Scottsdale with sea-themed images, including a huge turtle.
She still has some work to do at Esperanza, where she and Payne have talked about incorporating artwork students did for a Martin Luther King Day exercise.
So far, she said, the kids have
reacted enthusiastically to what she has done already.
And one girl may have related her own inner-artist to Whitaker.
“It was so funny,” she recalled. “I was taking the tape off and she said, ‘Removing the tape is so satisfying.’”
Turns out, the girl had a point, said Whitaker, explaining, “It really is the
best part.”
