Ironwood Library hosting its first bike rodeo

For the first time in at least a decade, Ironwood Library in Ahwatukee is holding a Family Bicycle Safety Rodeo.
Scheduled 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Ironwood, 4333 E. Chandler Blvd., the rodeo includes a bike helmet giveaway with every participating child receiving a safety helmet while supplies last.
In addition, kids without their own bikes will have access to loaners to maneuver through the course set up in the library parking lot.
A raffle for two refurbished bicycles is also on the agenda.
Asked when the last bike rodeo was held at Ironwood and long-time staffer Connie Dells said:
“I can only speak for Ironwood Branch, during the past 11 years I’ve worked here. And no, during that time we have not hosted a bicycle safety rodeo.”
Retired Phoenix police officer John Boyd, now injury prevention specialist at the Phoenix Children’s Hospital Center for Family Health and Safety, is leading the rodeo.
It is a task he undertakes with a passion – and has for more than two decades – initially with Phoenix Police, for whom he designed and coordinated the bike and pedestrian safety program.
“Over 20 years ago when I was working as a Police Officer for the City of Phoenix, I revamped a bike safety program and I was on the downtown Bike Detail for three years,” said Boyd, who also served as bike coordinator with the Maricopa County Safe Kids program.
Even off duty, Boyd enjoyed biking with family, friends and community organizations.
“I’ve raised five children, and going on bike rides with my children and neighborhood children, I realized how important bike safety is in protecting the children,” said Boyd whose Linkedin statement reads, “Working to protect those who have a small voice in life.”
“Fast forward 20 years and I’m right back to what I love to do here at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. The opportunity to have bike safety as a part of my job was right up my alley,” he smiled.
“Even during the 20 years of being retired, I continued to ride my bike, working with neighborhood children and volunteering with other bike programs.”
Boyd said hosting the bicycle safety rodeos for various Phoenix Public Library locations as well as East Valley city programs gives him great pleasure in two ways.
He not only gets to teach children on bikes and non-motorized scooters how they can ride safely, but also hands out safety helmets to every participant and brings along two to four bikes for a raffle.
“Phoenix Children’s Hospital is a non-profit and the funding that I receive for my program lets me buy helmets, bike bells and other materials to give away, thanks to donations and/or grants,” he explained.
“The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) gives me a grant to buy my helmets and we give out thousands of helmets each year. If it weren’t for GOHS, thousands of children wouldn’t have helmets to protect them. When kids come to my rodeo, they all get a free helmet.”
The bike raffle is made possible by the 7-year-old Fountain Hills nonprofit Bob’s Free Bikes.
In 2022, founder Bob Mandel and his volunteers collected, restored and donated 1,000 bikes to children throughout the Greater Phoenix metropolitan area.
“Bob’s Free Bikes donates bikes to my program. They work with schools, families and other nonprofits. They take in used bikes and fix them up to give away,” Boyd explained.
“The bikes are all in great working condition and look almost new. Bob’s Free Bikes is a wonderful organization.”
Ironwood Library Manager Lee Payne said the safety course will be set up in the east and south portions of the Ironwood Library parking lot.
“The 44th Street entrance will be closed, so access to the Ironwood Library is from the Chandler Boulevard entrance,” advised Payne. “Families and kids ages 4-12 will be able to learn specific bike safety points, all about bike sizing & maintenance, practice on the bike course, and more.”
Phoenix Public Library spokeswoman Lee Franklin said many of the 17 library branches will once again host their own family bicycle safety rodeos.
“Before the pandemic, the safety rodeos were a regular thing we did, and now, are doing again for the first time in three years,” she said.
“Like so many throughout our communities, we are returning to offering these types of in-person programs and activities after almost three years of a global pandemic response,” Franklin added.
“Phoenix Public Libraries are great places for families to find activities and programs that are just as much fun as they are helpful, and Ironwood Library has always enjoyed a large community turnout to library events.”
Payne agreed getting back to providing events for families is a great reprieve.
“Being able to connect with a community partner like Children’s Hospital to offer something so beneficial to families is what Ironwood Library is all about,” said Payne.
“We’re excited to see our Ironwood families on Saturday enjoying not only the library, but also a fun and educational activity outdoors.”
Boyd has been busy with bike safety rodeos, explaining they comprise “one of my major events.”
Although May is National Bike Month, Phoenix and area cities like Chandler and Mesa celebrate Valley Bike Month throughout April with various special programs hosted by cities and bicycle groups.
“I really hope Ahwatukee families come and enjoy this Family Bicycle Safety Rodeo,” said Boyd. “If you’re a kid with a (non-motorized) scooter, bring it along.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.