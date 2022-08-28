Psychologist set up Ahwatukee practice at the right time

Ahwatukee resident Dr. Lauren Taveras left teaching in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood and got into the practice she owns today partly for the same reason why professionals like her are needed more now than perhaps ever before – the mental anguish of children and teens.
A licensed clinical psychologist and owner of Coral Valley Psychological Services at 5010 E. Warner Road in Ahwatukee, Taveras had been a dual language teacher in a part of the Big Apple known as “Little Dominican Republic.”
A Dominican native who grew up in Chandler, Taveras recalls “witnessing the pervasive mental health challenges faced by my students and their families.”
And so she gave up teaching, earned a masters degrees in arts and in counseling psychology from Columbia University Teachers College, then her doctorate in psychology from Long Island University in a program that offered specialty training in both cognitive behavioral therapy and psychodynamic therapy – “anxious to both deepen and expand my impact as a helping professional.”
After completing an internship at the Phoenix VA and then working there on its Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Clinical Team, Taveras founded Coral Valley Psychological Services.
Her practice specializes in areas like anxiety, post-traumatic stress, relationship challenges, acculturation issues, depression, parenting, substance use, and chronic pain.
It was a propitious time to start that kind of practice for individuals, couples and families, in both English and Spanish.”
The pandemic was just beginning.
Over the past two years, scores of studies have documented the steadily rising numbers of children and teens who
have suffered from mental distress, leading to a variety of disorders as well as an increase in attempted and completed suicides.
The isolation and suffering brought on by the pandemic intensified the emotional and mental stress that had already been at play as the result of social media, the pressure to succeed, bullying and a host of other torments.
Nor were young people the only demographic to sustain emotional and mental distress as the result of COVID-19’s impact, Taveras said.
“Coral Valley was founded in the midst of the pandemic, in part due to the incredibly high demand for psychological services during this unprecedented time in our history,” she said.
“During the pandemic, many of our clients’ pre-existing mental health challenges were exacerbated by concerns for the health and safety of themselves and their families; financial constraints associated with job loss; an exaggerated preoccupation with cleanliness; and above all, hopelessness and loneliness resulting from social isolation,” Taveras said.
“As a nation, we also saw skyrocketing rates of substance use and abuse, suicide attempts, child abuse/neglect, hunger and homelessness, and marital discord,” she continued.
“While most people survived the pandemic physically unscathed, it seems the majority of people suffered some degree of psychological and emotional distress.”
Moreover, at the same time more people felt the need for professional help to cope with the pandemic’s impact, COVID protocols worked against them.
So Taveras sought to throw out a lifeline with her clinic.
“Many people were desperate for face-to-face services they could not obtain,” she explained.
So along with virtual consultations, Coral Valley offered in-person services throughout most of the pandemic, taking necessary precautions.
“We believe that in-person services have been and continue to be crucial to the overall well-being of our clients and ourselves,” she said.
Taveras said her practice has enabled her to “use a broader scope of my skillset to serve a wide array of clients.”
Married and the mother of three children, she said her bilingual and bicultural upbringing not only inspired her
to pursue psychology but also to offer that broad range of services her clinic provides.
Back in Washington Heights, she said, “While my students struggled academically, I quickly learned that these challenges stemmed from problems at home within the context of acculturative stress.
“My interest in psychology, then, was born out of my growing awareness that… many immigrants had far less privilege than I had had,” she said. “Given my bilingual, bicultural upbringing, and the tremendous empathy I had for the injustice my students often faced, I desired to support families like theirs on a more personal level.”
“My bicultural identity has driven
my passion to offer evidence-based, culturally curious, bilingual interventions that are flexible, integrative, and person-centered.”
While no one else in her family chose psychology for a career, Taveras said in part she also was inspired by her father, who often had told her he had wished he had become a psychologist.
“His listening ears and non-judgmental, unconditional love laid the foundation for the experience I strive to offer each and every one of my clients,” Tasveras said.
She believes “everyone can benefit from psychological services,” but notes, “due to my background in education, Coral Valley offers a unique approach
to evidence-based psychological support for children” though “a unique lens that supports the specificity and actionability of the educational recommendations we make.”
Taveras is excited these days about a new addition to her team.
Dr. Stephanie Sellinger, a licensed counselor and a pre-licensed psychologist under her supervision, has over 10 years’ experience specializing in trauma, substance-use disorders, mood disorders, and crisis intervention.
She is also a U.S. Air Force Veteran, so she has special experience in helping people suffering from military-related trauma and stress.
Taveras founded Coral Valley Psychological Services in Ahwatukee because “I believe in the importance of connecting with and being part of the community I serve” and chose the name for her practice for two interesting reasons.
While she always has “marveled at the Creamsicle-colored skies as day turned into night and night back into day again,” she noted that in some cultures valleys symbolize “times of difficulty, desolation, and despair.”
Hence, she wants the name of her practice to “remind us to seek beauty and learning in our suffering and to hope in the healing that lies ahead.”
Information: coralvalley.org, 480-382-4416.
