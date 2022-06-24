Skin discoloration can be a story of your health

As the body’s largest organ, the skin acts as our protective barrier against injury and infection, and it is an integral system in supporting our immunity. Still, things like penetrating trauma or, inflammation and oxidative stress can damage cells.
When the body becomes overwhelmed with its ability to regulate the cells it can alter the state of chemical processes, causing minor to aggressive conditions and often resulting in some discoloration.
One very treatable response to damaged cells is hyperpigmentation. The three main types of hyperpigmentation are melasma, age spots, and post-inflammatory trauma.
Melasma, often referred to as pregnancy mask, is generally linked to hormonal changes and is more common in women. Ultraviolet light and infrared radiation from the sun are also causes of melasma. Large dark brown or brown-gray patches of pigment appear on the cheeks, forehead, nose, and chin caused by the overproduction of cells that make pigment. Often melasma diminishes naturally after as hormonal changes subside but can last longer.
Age spots, also known as liver spots, are more common in people over 50. Usually smaller than melasma and dark brown or black, they often result from long-term sun exposure. Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation comprises dark spots left from an injury. They can be in response to simply picking at a breakout on the skin to the aftermath of serious sunburn. When a post-inflammatory pigment spot is from acne, it will ultimately fade but can take months or even years, depending on the severity.
Hyperpigmentation can be reduced by any number of non-invasive treatments and products. Chemical peels and various laser and light therapies can help to lighten dark spots. Skincare products containing ingredients like hydroquinone, vitamin C, niacinamide, and azelaic acid also do a great job at targeting abnormal pigment.
These ingredients are known as tyrosinase inhibitors. Tyrosinase is an enzyme in the body that controls the production of melanin. The key is to be consistent with a skincare program that inhibits this enzyme from allowing undesirable discoloration to rise to the surface. It is best to spot-treat the affected areas that are darker than your regular skin tone.
And liberally apply sunscreen with zinc oxide, as the abnormally pigmented areas are generally more vulnerable to sunlight. If there are changes in shape or color, it is best to go to a dermatologist for a skin cancer screening.
Ultimately, it’s important to pay attention to what your skin is telling you. Aside from hyperpigmentation, there are a host of more reasons for discolorations on the skin.
For example, when the cells don’t produce enough pigment, hypopigmentation can occur leaving white or light patches anywhere on the skin. Vitiligo is an example of hypopigmentation where the pigment-producing cells are damaged.
Someone with cirrhosis of the liver may have a yellowish hue to their skin, or someone whose blood is low in oxygen may have a blueish tint to their skin. All of these are examples of the body not functioning properly and can indicate something is wrong.
Essentially, almost everything that happens internally in our bodies will display itself in some shade of color on the skin – sharing the story of our health.
Darla S Hoffmann, owner of A-peeling Faces Skincare & Massage Therapy, is a licensed aesthetician and massage therapist. Reacher her at 480-540-7555 or apeelingfaces.com.
