Rabbi plans High Holy Days observances here

When Rabbi Levi Minsky and his wife Chaya arrived in Ahwatukee in the fall of 2022, they envisioned creating a vibrant Chabad serving Jewish people in and around the community.
This month, Minsky is excited about taking a big step toward that goal by leading High Holy Day observances in the community.
The Minskys came here from Brooklyn in New York City with the goal of establishing Chabad of Ahwatukee, one of the newest chabads among more than 5,000 around the world. Chabad is an Orthodox Hasidic sect based in Brooklyn and is sometimes known as Lubavitch or Chabad-Lubavitch after the Russian town where the movement was centered in the 19th century.
It is considered the best-known and most visible of Hasidic sects, thanks to decades of outreach work seeking to bring non-religious Jews closer to their faith. Chabad engages with the broader Jewish community, embracing technology and communications tools to spread its message and global presence.
“Thank God, the community has been growing steadily month by month,” Minksy said. “People have been reaching out and joining our programs and just getting together as a community.”
Among the high points of the Jewish calendar are Rosh HaShanah – or the Jewish New Year – and Yom Kippur, often called the Day of Atonement.
Minsky has prepared observances for both holy days that he hopes everyone, not just those of the Jewish faith, will attend.
He has rented a building at 3956 E. Chandler Blvd. for Rosh Hashana services at 10 a.m. Sept. 16, followed by a Kiddush buffet, and a Family Shofar Service at 4 p.m. Sept. 17.
For Yom Kippur, the rabbi has scheduled Koi Nidrei services at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 24. On Sept. 25, there will be a 10 a.m. morning service, a Yizkor Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. and a Neilah Closing Service at 6 p.m.
No affiliations or membership are necessary but Minsky asks attendees to reserve a spot at chabadahwatukee.com to ensure there is enough food.
Minsky said that with the beginning of a new Jewish year, the Kiddush buffet is particularly important.
“That’s where community members will be able to connect,” he said.
He called the holy day “the engine for the coming year” and the sounding of the shofar, or horn, the following day calls for “renewal and change and blessings for the new year.”
Both Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, taken together, offer “a time to reconnect to who we really are,” he added.
“We pray for the whole community that we have a very blessed and very sweet year, a year with only good things and blessings.”
While Rosh Hashana is a joyous time, Yom Kipper is more solemn.
“This is a very very special day in the Jewish calendar,” Minsky explained. “We ask forgiveness from God and start fresh for a new year.
“We ask God to forgive us,” he continued. “We want to start a new page and be forgiven for any misdeeds we have done in the past.”
The memorial service that day “is a very special moment of connecting to one’s soul and the souls of our loved ones who have passed away.”
Refreshments will be served at 6:58 p.m. Sept. 25, the exact time when Yom Kippur ends.
Minsky stressed all the High Holy Days services are open to everyone “no matter their religious, educational or economic background” and promises “a very warm and friendly atmosphere.”
Minsky also is preparing a special observance of another holiday that comes in early October.
To celebrate Sukkot, he is planning a “Sushi in the Sukkah” event at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 – the place is yet to be determined – and also is building a “Sukkah on Wheels” to brings the traditional foods to people unable to get out of the house.
Sukkot is another important holiday in the Jewish calendar and is a seven-day celebration of thanksgiving and commemoration of the 40 years the Israelites wandered in the desert after their liberation from Egypt.
A sukkah is a booth or hut that symbolizes that time in the desert.
For information and reservations for any of the holy days, go to chabadahwatukee.com. People who have questions can contact the rabbi at info@ChabadAhwatukee.com or 480-382-0232.
