Sometimes discovering what you love to do takes two degrees – and a Diplome de Cuisine de Le Cordon Bleu/London.
That’s the path taken by Kurt Yusuf, owner of a burgeoning cookie business Mr. K’s Cookies.
With a bachelor’s in economics and a master’s in public administration, Yusuf had planned on a future in city and county governments but discovered it wasn’t what he wanted to spend his life doing.
“It was sheer torture, akin to digging holes and then filling them back up over and over again,” said Yusuf. “It was drab, boring dribble. I loved music and cooking and I thought ‘what in Hades am I doing writing budget reports?’ There was no way you could be creative.”
In 1998, he flew from Southern California to Canada’s capital city to enroll in the Cordon Bleu Ottawa Culinary Arts Institute.
He arrived during the worst winter storms in Canadian history in 1998, wearing his SoCal shorts.
“All my warm clothing was packed,” he recalled laughing.
He decided to finish his third and final year at the school in London’s Le Cordon Bleu campus and “could have gone to Paris, but I don’t speak French.”
He said he quickly learned there was a lot to learn, including new time management skills.
“When you work in a bureaucracy, time is not of the essence; when you work in a kitchen you learn every second counts,” he said.
After graduation, he became a chef at a Massachusetts hotel but soon realized his degree brought little acknowledgement from the head chef, who set him to cleaning out the walk-in refrigerators and other menial tasks.
He accepted a position at a tony French restaurant in Costa Mesa, California, that brought him closer to his roots, and took side jobs with various caterers.
He continued his education, earning his teaching credentials and working for three years with special ed students – who dubbed him “Mr. K.”
In 2013, he considered “going full blown” into catering but a friend suggested he use his cookie creating talents instead.
Mr. K’s Cookies are not your ordinary run-of-the-mill cookies.
“I went into hundreds of bakeries and saw they all had the overly-sweet, shoe-sized chocolate chip cookies, and at first, even my cookies were good, but not really different,” he explained. “I mean, there’s only so many ways to do an oatmeal cookie or a snickerdoodle. I did have a few interesting ones already…but I needed something that differentiated me from all the other cookie people out there.”
He relied on his academic acumen and culinary training and delved into books like, “The Flavor Bible” while continuing his experimentation with cookie flavors.
In 2019, he settled in Ahwatukee where he took another year to fine-tune his craft and his brand.
“Over the course of 12 months I worked and worked, over and over, on creating new and exciting flavors like maple pumpkin spice, pineapple coconut guava, banana rum and pomegranate,” he said, ticking off a few of his cookie flavors.
“Early December, I started posting on Facebook and Instagram and, like a Phoenix windstorm, orders started coming in faster than ever. My business is still 100 percent online and I do everything, just me, out of my Ahwatukee kitchen,” he said.
“One common theme I read from everybody was ‘wow, I’ve never had anything like these cookies.’ I must have had 70 orders in December.”
Yusuf is now perfecting vegan cookies.
“I’ve developed five new vegan flavors and my Texas Hold ‘Em vegan cookies are actually better than the original,” he said. “I will be selling these at farmers markets downtown and possibly in Gilbert.”
The vegan varieties are also available online.
A multitasker with many interests, Yusuf is also currently at work on a mini-album of his original songs. He said he learned music appreciation as a youngster listening to the classics.
As a high school sophomore he learned guitar and started riffing on Hendrix and Led Zeppelin, even launching a punk band after graduating.
Yusuf’s father and his family fled the Russian-controlled Island of Sakhalin for Tokyo when Stalin began confiscating private lands.
With his Turkish/Russian background, his father, Ayaz Yusuf, spoke Turkish, Japanese English.
He immigrated to the United States in 1956, and was working on his doctorate when his wife Lucille, an elementary teacher, died of an aneurysm, leaving him sole parent to his two children.
“And he liked to blast Mahler and Beethoven throughout my childhood and into my teens, so for some reason I was able to remember scales and tones early on,” Yusuf said. “And, I had a fascination for all things tasty.”
“So, it’s come full circle. I’m doing what I want – cooking and writing songs! My dad is smiling.”
Mr. K’s Cookies has a riotous selection of unusual and tasty cookies on his website and he delivers locally and offers free shipping throughout Arizona.
Information: MrKsCookies.com or 714-598-8492.
