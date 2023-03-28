Festival of Lights beer-wine event moving to April

Ahwatukee Foothills’ Festival of Lights board works year-round to make sure the white lights go up on the trees along Chandler Boulevard each holiday season, including planning and executing two major fundraisers.
While they are still finalizing details for the spring event, the Beer and Wine Festival, board members want people to save the date and buy their tickets early.
Last year the indoor/outdoor gala was held in June but it returns this year prior to the searing summer heat on April 21.
“We had 350 people last year,” said Morgan Vanderwall, head of public relations, social media and marketing for the board. “This year our goal is to get back to 500 attendees for this event.”
The fundraiser will be held 6-10 p.m. at the Foothills Golf Club and is open to ages 21 and up.
Unlike last year, which featured food trucks, cuisine provided by the club will be included in the ticket price. The cost is $100 per person or $180 a couple; use the code FOLMARCH for a 10 percent early bird discount through March 27.
The FOL board conducted a tasting at the golf club on March 14 to decide what will be served and settled on an extensive slider bar that includes a vegetarian patty along with a variety of toppings and homemade potato chips and dips.
“We’re bringing back the casino games, which were a hit last year, and, of course, the wine pull, said Maria Reyes-Smith, FOL board president and head sommelier. “There’s the opportunity to win exclusive, unique wines.”
The ticket also includes wines curated by Reyes-Smith, beer by WCKD Brewery, a commemorative wine glass, live music and $100 in casino cash. A raffle will include “experience” items worth $750 or more such as a getaway and spa package, Vanderwall said.
More details will be released as the event nears; the board suggests following the Festival of Lights on Instagram and Facebook for news.
FOL’s two fundraisers—the Beer and Wine Festival and the Kick-Off Party in November—are integral to raising money for the lights each year.
Last year, the Kick-Off Party attracted 12,000 people and featured about 50 local vendors, many from Ahwatukee, that focused on items for holiday gift-giving.
The family event included 15 bounce houses, six food trucks, and a beer and wine garden with tavern food by WCKD Brewery.
The two events raised nearly $20,000 in 2022, and the board donated $14,500 to the Foothills Community Association to help pay for the lights and $5,000 to local charities.
Last year, the Armer Foundation and Lights, Camera, Discover split the amount. The board is accepting applications for this year’s recipient or recipients.
Also, sponsors and volunteers are still needed for things like setup, decorating, check-in, raffle ticket sales and breakdown. All volunteers work two-hour shifts and get free entry for the remainder of the time. The club will handle cleaning and maintenance.
“Getting volunteers is always a challenging task,” Reyes-Smith said. “We are very happy we have Pam [Peterson] running that committee. She has ties with the Ahwatukee Women’s Social Club. She’s able to recruit from that group.”
Reyes-Smith added, “She’s a local real estate agent, so she knows a lot of people.”
Although some volunteers have worked with the FOL for years, the seven-member board was all new as of 2022. And each brings an appreciated skill set.
In developing the beverage selections, Reyes-Smith finds “wines that you don’t drink every day,” she said, and she provides tasting notes for all of them.
Vanderwall, meanwhile, pulls from her experience running her marketing, PR and social media business for clients like WCKD Brewery, Uncle Bear’s Brewery and the North Pole Experience.
Kristi Ohman and Christiane Acosta co-chair the sponsorship committee, but everyone pitches in because “the more sponsors we get, the less money we spend, and the more goes back to the charities,” said Kimberly Bolton, the marketplace/raffle chair.
As volunteer chair, Peterson creates the schedules.
Andy Hayes, the CEO and executive director of the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce, serves as the board’s official “social butterfly.”
“He has all the connections to all the local businesses,” Vanderwall said. “His flower company will be doing all the flowers for the event.”
Even though weekly meetings, ongoing organizing, constant recruiting and more is required to pull off the Festival of Lights events, board members say it’s worth it to keep the community strong, create bonds and make connections.
Reyes-Smith does it for “the satisfaction we get the day of the events,” she said. “Seeing the community so excited, so happy, enjoying themselves.”
Ahwatukee Foothills Festival of Lights Beer and Wine Festival
Where: Foothills Golf Club,
2201 E. Clubhouse Drive, Ahwatukee.
Cost: $100 per person or $180 a couple; use the code FOLMARCH for a 10 percent early bird discount through March 27.
Information: folaz.org
