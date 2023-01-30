Grandparents’ deaths inspired ‘gem of a gym’

When Joshua Byrd lost three beloved grandparents due to lifestyle choices, he made a firm decision to alter the generational pattern.
“I dove deep into health and wellness,” said Byrd. “I spent many thousands of hours listening to podcasts, studying and reading books and articles by scientists, doctors, and fitness experts. I started to really pay attention to my health.”
That immersion, along with working to become a certified nutritionist, resulted in his opening of Wholeistic Fitness at 4405 E. Ray Road last October.
The culmination of a vision to offer a personalized and “wholistic” fitness space has already garnered loyal clients, ages 19 to 70.
Byrd, whose business motto is “Yesterday, You Said Tomorrow” was drawn from a motivational video by Shia LaBeouf, is straightforward about his grandparents, and how their demise inspired him to mindfully pursue a different path.
“My dad’s father got a cold about 20 years prior to his death; he didn’t stop to care for himself properly and it lodged in his spine, paralyzing him from the waist down,” he said.
“After that he fell into a depression in which he became heavily overweight. Over time, it was a downhill slope that included a pacemaker, infections, and eventually death due to his poor nutrition choices and complete lack of physical exercise.”
Relating the stories of his grandparents remains difficult for Byrd, who relocated from Texas five years ago.
“My mom’s mom died of bone cancer and her father from Parkinson’s. Their lifestyles were sedentary and their diets were filled with sugar, unhealthy carbs, and uncontrolled portions that I believe led to their ultimate ends.”
“All of these were preventable if they’d just simply eaten healthy, engaged in cardio, and practiced resistance training,” explained Byrd, who has incorporated nutrition assistance into his personalized training classes as he shepherds each client toward “sustainable transformation.”
He determined his was not to be “just another gym” but, as its name posits, would focus on the holistic, or the treatment of the whole person.
Besides daily drop-in classes like Group Sessions that offer full-body workouts on state-of-the-art fitness machines, free weights and other exercise equipment options, Byrd’s Wholeistic Fitness also offers daily scheduled recovery sessions that can be booked online at his website WholeisticFitness.US.
For $20, drop-ins have access to the cedar-lined Finnish dry sauna set anywhere from 185 to 203 degrees, a red light booth with red light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for red light therapy and a 39-degree Cold Plunge bath.
“Our recovery center is a place of physical and mental recovery, not only from the workouts, but from the stresses of daily life,” explained Byrd. “Recovery is a vital part of a holistic approach to health and wellness.”
“We have no workouts on Sunday, but the recovery center is open all seven days,” explained Byrd. “And clients can sign up for a special $60 a month for eight sessions, or $100 a month for 16 sessions.”
Another deviation from the typical gym is Byrd’s Wednesday night Tribe of Phoenix gathering that is free and open to any interested persons.
Beginning at 6:45 p.m. and continuing through 9:13 p.m., the Tribe of Phoenix is the outgrowth from a weekly gathering Byrd hosted in his backyard for three years.
He said it was this gathering that helped inspire Wholeistic Fitness, 4405 E. Ray Road.
“Tribe utilizes the power of community, and modalities such as yoga, meditation, breathwork, ice bath, music, dance and more,” said Byrd. “We gather each week as friends in an opportunity to disconnect from our busy lives, connect with others, and invigorate ourselves for the rest of the week.”
Two long-time Ahwatukee residents are among those who have discovered Wholeistic Fitness to be just what they needed.
“I’ve tried a few gyms over the years but I was looking for a complete package without having to hire a nutritionist,” said Les Glenn, a 25-year resident.
“Josh gives you food help which is key to losing weight, “ Glenn continued. “Tools he gave me were the challenge food list, grocery helper list, 90-minute meal prep, recipes you can make, and dining out guides.”
Byrd explained the various food lists, like the workouts, are individually customized based on the person’s goals and needs.
“No crazy diets, only sustainable lifestyle choices,” said Byrd. who in his early immersion into health experimented with various diets such as keto, vegetarian, pescatarian and carnivore.
Glenn said the three-times-a-week, 45-minute Wholeistic Fitness work-outs “are not dragged out.”
“I get bored if they take too long,” he said. “You do some sleds, stretch, then hit the workout. If you’re experiencing any pain or difficulty, Josh will change the exercise to hit the muscle in a different way to help strengthen it.
“Plus, the accountability app he has you use keeps track of everything including taking pictures of your food, entering your stats – weight, drink water, go to bed at the same time, workout, etc., prove to him you’re doing the work.”
“The results say it all. I lost 12 pounds and inches in less than six weeks.”
Lisa Fuller, who’s lived in Ahwatukee nearly three decades, refers to Joshua Byrd as “the real deal” and Wholeistic Fitness as “a gem of a gym.”
“Holistic is Joshua’s key as he practices the training, the diet plan, and the accountability with his rejuvenating positive attitude. He’s like no other I’ve ever had the experience of working with,” she said.
“This is not like any gym or workout I’ve ever experienced, and he has the tools to back up every commitment he makes to you.”
His enthusiasm and commitment, she said, are unparalleled.
“As soon as you open his door, you’re greeted with a welcome, and he’s so happy with unbounding energy that no matter what was on your mind before, it’s immediately erased as Josh has you focused on yourself and your workout,” Fuller continued.
“It makes for an unbelievable difference in my attitude and preparation for a busy life, she added. “You may try to hit your aches with a heating pad or ice at home, but the key is the recovery center; it’s a full, holistic approach, hitting all areas. All amazing, and a useful quiet time to regroup or check out from your mind.”
For a limited time, Wholeistic Fitness is offering a free 30-minute consultation that can be booked through WholeisticFitness.US.
