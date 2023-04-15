Ahwatukee woman achieves marathon dream

It was just over three years ago, in March 2020, that Ahwatukee musician and businesswoman Rhonda Morrison planned to participate in the ninth annual 42.2 kilometer Jerusalem Marathon.
She was not just compelled to participate in a run, gathering sponsors to support the various charitable activities of Run for Zion, but also driven by her study of the Bible since age 5.
“I envision how the words, places and events in the Bible will pop out of the pages and become even more believable as I witness first-hand the streets of Jerusalem, the Garden of Gethsemane, the hill called Mount Calvary where the crucifixion occurred, the Sea of Galilee and the Dead Sea, and the Jordan River,” she told AFN in an interview prior to the 2020 run.
Then, days before her scheduled departure for Israel, the pandemic shut down the world.
Even as COVID-19 subsided and the world return to a semblance of normality, Morrison didn’t let go of her dream.
Her training had been slowed by her recovery from knee and shoulder injuries she sustained in head-on collision and was reduced to power walking to prepare for the dream she wouldn’t let go.
On March 17, Morrison, 62, realized that dream and joined about 3,000 runners from around the world.
“Many suggested I run a marathon in the United States instead,” she said. “Somehow I just couldn’t do this, as the Jerusalem Marathon is known worldwide for its difficulty.”
Indeed, the marathon track is laid out on a mountain with so many ups and downs some participants have compared it to a series of the Boston Marathon’s Heartbreak Hill.
Her accident injuries were not her only hurdle.
In December 2021, all five of her family members contracted COVID-19 and Morrison and three of the others were hospitalized.
“My brother was admitted to ICU and induced into a coma, placed on a ventilator with less than 10% chance to live,” she said. “After nearly three months, he became a walking miracle.”
Her father was not as lucky, passing away after two weeks, while her mother remained ill for a while.
Morrison recovered relatively quickly but had to fly to Oklahoma to care for her.
“My life was put on hold until February of 2023,” she said. “My mother never stayed alone. I was with her in Oklahoma or she was here with me in Ahwatukee.”
That month, Morrison also discovered she had missed an earlier notification about the Jerusalem Marathon and that it was coming up in a matter of weeks.
It wouldn’t have mattered if she had known earlier, she said, because caring for her mother and her own accident injuries consumed much of her time.
So, she said, “I began an accelerated running, core strengthening, weight and overall wellness program. I knew I was embarking upon this feat less than prepared at best.”
“Having lost my sweet daddy and with my brother incapacitated and in rehabilitation for over six months and with the ongoing transitioning challenges through which our family continues to navigate, my brother Randell believed it to be unwise for both of us to be out of the country leaving mother alone,” Morrison explained.
“This meant not only did I go without him. I would also need someone else to baptize me in the Jordan River. We reached out to some life-long minister friends who are missionaries in Israel and they were available on March 18.”
Morrison raised over $6,300 in sponsorships by “simply reaching out to my circle of friends.”
“I’ve often wondered if the reason why it “took flight” so quickly and people gave so graciously is because no one could actually believe I would undertake trying to complete my first marathon, much less in Jerusalem,” she said.
“I was coined “a runner’s statistical anomaly” by one of my running teammates, Elizabeth Wong.”
Morrison was the top fundraiser and earned a medal named after Jonathan Feldstein, the creator and administrator of Run For Zion.”
Receiving the award at a ceremony is “a moment which I will forever cherish,” she said.
Running and fundraising were not the only moments she cherishes from her adventure abroad.
While in Israel, Morrison also worked with Holocaust survivors’ families, served in a soup kitchen and provided treats and supplies to families and soldiers protecting the borders. “All three of these areas are some of the nonprofits I had chosen for my funds to support,” she added.
Morrison said she is available to speak without a fee to churches and organizations in the interest of peace.
“Run for Zion is striving to ‘Bless Israel with every step and bring Christians and Jews together in peace,’” she said, welcoming donations to Run for Zion, which supports nine nonprofits.
After running in near-perfect weather, the marathon has left an indelible impression on Morrison – as well as no small degree of pride.
“Most likely it was the most challenging goal I’ve ever set and met, as compared to several Grand Canyon hikes and Mount Humphreys, mostly due to very little time I had to train,” she said.
“Because of my lack of speed and the streets re-opening late morning, a security guard advised me to re-route. I was starting to get deeper into Old Jerusalem and more remote areas where safety could become a factor,” she recalled.
“At this point, I was seeing very few fellow runners. I anticipated this, but not the security issue. My last few miles were a wee bit boring only because I had to repeat several areas of the city to complete the full 26.2 miles. It became more of a task.”
Morrison is still accepting donations and can provide an appropriate tax form for supporters. Contact her at starfishers.rhonda@gmail.com.
