Ahwatukee designer recalls time on the trail

Carol Sampson of Ahwatukee Foothills had a successful career in the interior design field, but she also spent some time in 2003 as a horse wrangler at Trail Horse Adventure Rides at the former Pointe South Mountain Resort.
She’s written a book about those fun-filled six months called Horse Wrangler Shenanigans, available through Amazon for $19.99 and at the bookstore at the Arizona Grand Resort, which bought Pointe South Mountain.
The book is packed with memories of Sampson’s time on the trails.
“The reason I started writing the book was because there were so many things that happened that were funny, amusing, hilarious,” she said.
“I had notes everywhere about the horses, the shenanigans they pulled, and the guest riders, the things they pulled, and the golfers, because we were right on the golf course. The wrangler boss, Ron, was a real prankster, so he pulled a lot of stuff on us, too.”
It wasn’t the most lucrative job, however.
Sampson tried to impress Ron during the interview with her horse knowledge and skills, and he told her, “This is one of those jobs where you’re not going to be paid,” she said.
“He said, ‘If you have any injuries or damages, you’re on your own.’”
Ron did, however, agree to split the tips.
“I didn’t care,” Sampson said. “It was about being able to ride several times a day for six months and have a chance to really enjoy the horses and get to know them.”
On top of that, Sampson added of her boss, “He was slender, handsome, with dark blue eyes and a mischievous smile. Sparks flew between us.”
During her time leading rides, Sampson also researched a good amount of history on the Ahwatukee area, such as background about petroglyphs in South Mountain Park and Preserve and information about saguaro cactuses.
Also, many people had asked how Ahwatukee got its name, “so I explored really deeply into that,” she said.
Once Sampson started compiling her memories, she thought, “I should really write a book,” she said.
She began going to critique groups, which gave her insight on how to create a narrative and what to include.
“So many funny things happened,” Sampson said. “The horses got loose on the golf course; there was a great escape.”
In another incident, she said, “I brought a bag of carrots, not realizing I was going to cause a riot. You give one horse a carrot and the others find out about it; I didn’t know if the fence was going to come down. I call that the Carrot Caper.”
There were dangerous occasions, too.
Once, a woman who was an experienced rider signed up. “She didn’t want an old nag; she wanted something with spirit,” Sampson said.
So they gave her Chance, a former racehorse.
Unfortunately, the woman kicked Chance a bit firmly, and the horse thought he was back on the track. He took off so fast, she rolled right off his back, but was not hurt.
Each of the 15 horses has a story in the book because they all had a “fabulous personality,” Sampson remarked.
“Victoria had been a show horse and she had the attitude,” she related. “She was the head mare in the group and she was always doing something. She showed one of the other horses, Buckeye, our teenage horse, how to slide the gate lock with her lips.”
The two of them got out and ate the grass on the golf course, which had been spray painted with non-toxic paint to look greener.
“When they got back, for a couple days, they were pooping green,” Sampson laughed.
The wranglers got to know all of the horses intimately so they could pair them with the right type of rider, too, whether they were children or “city slickers,” casual riders or experienced horse people.
Sampson also gives background in her book about how she came to be a horse wrangler.
“I’ve been horse crazy all my life,” she said, from the first time she rode a horse at age 12. However, she never had any training until she moved from Riverside, California, to Ahwatukee in 1989, and took English and Western riding classes from a woman in Queen Creek.
“It was the first time I took formal lessons,” Sampson said. “I’ve ridden all over the state. My favorite area is the Saguaro Lake Area—what beautiful scenery.”
After the Arizona Grand Resort bought Pointe South Mountain Resort, it closed the trail rides. Sampson rode at Koli Equestrian Center for a while, but now has hung up her spurs for good.
She stays active sailing and camping, but will never forget the fond memories of her time on the trails.
“It was one of the best six months of my life,” Sampson said.
