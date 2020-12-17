The COVID-19 pandemic pet boom has put dogs, cats and other critters at the top of the holiday gift list this year.
Pet merchandise is expected to be one of the top gift-giving categories this holiday season, with people planning to spend an average of $90!
With so many families adding new
pets to their homes this year, it will be the first holiday season with a furry new family member.
Be sure you are ready by safeguarding your pet(s) against holiday hazards in your home.
Keeping your furry family members safe during the holidays can be a difficult task. There are the ornaments, plants, presents, lights, etc.
Don’t forget the Christmas tree – if you decide to put one up this year.
Let’s take a look at some simple steps that will allow your pets to join in the holiday fun this year, while avoiding any trips to the animal emergency room.
TREE TIPS. Place your Christmas tree in a corner, blocked off from your pet’s wanting eyes.
If this doesn’t keep your dog or cat from attempting to jump onto the tree, you can place well-sealed plastic drink bottles filled with a few knick-knacks such as pebbles, pennies, bells or anything else that creates noise on the tree’s bottom limbs to warn you of an impending tree disaster.
Tinsel, which cats love, can add a nice sparkling touch to the tree, but make sure you hang it up out of your pet’s reach. Ingesting the tinsel can potentially block their intestines, which is generally only remedied through surgery.
Do not put lights on the tree’s lower branches. Not only can your pet get
tangled up in the lights, they are a burning hazard.
Additionally, your dog or cat may inadvertently get shocked by biting through the wire.
Ornaments also need to be kept out of reach, too. In addition to being a choking and intestinal blockage hazard, shards from broken ornaments may injure paws, mouths, or other parts of your pet’s body.
For those buying a live Christmas trees this year, keep the area free and clear of pine needles. While they may not seem dangerous, the needles can puncture your pet’s intestines, if ingested.
If you use edible tree decorations – whether they be ornaments, cranberry or popcorn strings – they are like time bombs waiting to happen.
These goodies are just too enticing and your pet may want to eat them. They also may tug at them, knocking down your wonderfully decorated spruce.
HOLIDAY DÉCOR. Burning candles should be placed on high shelves or mantels, out of your pet’s way. There’s no telling where a wagging tail may end up. Homes with fireplaces should use screens to avoid accidental burns.
To prevent any accidental electrocutions, any exposed indoor or outdoor wires should be taped to the wall or the sides of the house.
Did you know holly, mistletoe, and poinsettia plants are poisonous to dogs or cats? If you normally use these plants to decorate your home, they should be kept in an area your pet cannot reach.
While we all love to receive sweet treats for the holidays, beware that chocolate can be very toxic to your pet. Never place wrapped boxes of chocolates under your tree.
Pets will sniff these out and may eat the entire box – or even the box itself.
And finally, when gift wrapping, be sure to keep your pet away. Wrapping paper, string, plastic, or cloth could cause intestinal blockages. Scissors are another hazard, and they should be kept off floors or low tables.
Anyone with pets should also have your Veterinarian and a nearby emergency pet hospital in your phone contacts.
You don’t want to waste any time looking for these numbers in the event of an emergency; time is not on your side. Just take a minute and be sure to add them.
We certainly don’t want to ruin all holiday decorating fun. By all means, go crazy sprucing up your home and wrapping presents.
But make sure you do it in a way that is safe for your pet(s) this holiday season. Going to the emergency vet clinic on a holiday is NO fun for anyone.
Malinda Malone is a certified Master Pet Tech Instructor in Pet CPR/First Aid, certified dog trainer and owner of Full of Fur Mobile Grooming, 480 689-1261.
