Father-son team found adventure down under

Avery Khoundara has been surprising his father Jack Khoundarasince he was 8.
That was when the Altadena Middle School seventh-grader announced he wanted to do something different from playing baseball.
“Given he’s a boy and I have three sons,” Jack said of his middle child, “I didn’t expect to have any dancers in the family. And when he started, he just kind of took off.”
Now, on Friday, April 15, at 8 p.m. on CBS’ new TV series “Come Dance With Me,” Avery and his dad will be among 12 teams – including an Ahwatukee mom and daughter – competing for a $100,000 prize.
The show was taped in Australia last year while studios in this country were shut down by the pandemic, but while everyone connected with it knows who won, the teams are contractually forbidden from disclosing how they fared – or even how long they lived down under.
But it was an adventure for Avery and his father, a network systems engineer for Cable One, who comprise one of two father-son teams on the show.
Not that it was a completely enjoyable adventure, mind you.
“At first, it always starts off as exciting, a fun adventure,” Jack said. “But then as you’re away from family and your daily routine and your daily community, your support group, it gets tougher and tougher.”
And while he worked at his job remotely when he could and used some vacation time, Jack said, “My employer is really understanding.”
Avery’s dancing career started early but sustained an 18-month interruption when studios, including his Tempe Dance Academy, were closed by the pandemic.
“He just decided he wanted to try something different,” Jack explained.
“He had been wanting to dance since he was a kid and we would always kind of put him off,” said Jack, who coached soccer as well as T-ball and baseball.
Since “I was doing a lot of sports” at the time and “we didn’t have any girls in our family,” Jack said, “We didn’t know what that was about and kind of brushed it aside.”
But after a couple dance classes, an instructor pulled him aside and encouraged Jack to let Avery follow his muse because he had a lot of potential.
By 10, Avery was competing in dance contests, winning the nationals in a competition called Dance Masters of America after winning the regional round in Arizona.
“He really was fairly new in the dance world,” his proud father said.
The road to the TV show came after a nationwide search by the network and involved “a very lengthy process,” Jack said.
That process included hassling with the airlines.
“So about a year ago we tried getting to Australia and there was a big block because of COVID and it actually took a lot of back and forth with the airline because even though we were flying on their plane to the country, they didn’t believe we were actually going there. They eventually called the embassy to verify all of our documents and paperwork.”
“And then when we got there, we were in quarantine for two weeks, so it was pretty extensive,” he added.
Once they were filming, the work began and for Jack, it wasn’t a piece of cake.
Each week three choreographers – who have worked with entertainment icons like Bruno Mars Bruno Mars, Pitbull, Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X and BTS – work with the teams on a particular dance genre.
The whole scene was different for Jack, who explained, “I did my social dancing, whether it was in high school and weddings and whatnot, but not professional.”
“They have some really talented choreographers,” Jack said, explaining that sometimes different genres would overlap “and we just had to go out there and strut our stuff.”
His most difficult genre was hip hop because “it’s really hard when you’re 48 and my body didn’t do what I thought it could do,” Jack mused.
“In your mind, you’re thinking you can do certain things and you may think you’re younger than you are,” he said. “Trying to apply that to your body is difficult.”
For Avery, on the other hand, Jack said, “I think he could do hip hop well, but he doesn’t get much hip hop training here.”
“The kids in general – all of them – are just phenomenal dancers, phenomenal,” Jack added. “And the Achilles Heel was actually all the parents.”
In the end, he said, the kids “kind of dumbed down their skill set a little bit and we had to rise up to their expectations with the mentor in the middle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.