Sandra Wilson, a first-time Ahwatukee author and mother of three internationally adopted children, has penned her first book – an inspirational account of bringing her eldest daughter from an orphanage in China.
“Luck Times Two, An Adoption Memoir” is told in two voices – those of Wilson and her daughter Sierra, who came here from China at age 12.
“Sierra Fu Shuang Wilson is Sierra’s legal name today,” explained Wilson. “’Fu Shuang’ means ‘double luck’ in Chinese, hence the title of the book, ‘Luck Times Two.’”
Sierra, now 28 and working as a certified personal trainer and coach at Chandler’s Desert Lights Gymnastics, will celebrate 16 years with her family this October. She had spent her entire young life in a government-run orphanage, a destination of many girls during China’s one-child policy that was abandoned in 2016.
“Sierra was 12-year-old when she was adopted,” recounted her mother, who plans to write books about her other two adopted children – Sedona, 23, also from China; and Parker, 19, adopted from Guatemala.
Her first book, like those yet to be written, was crafted with an eye to encouraging adoptions, but also to lift the spirits of pandemic-weary readers.
“It’s a beautiful story, inspirational,” said Sandra, who retired from Maricopa County after 23 years, the last 18 as deputy county manager. “I want people to feel good, especially right now.”
She gave a brief synopsis of the story, beginning when she and her husband Paul Wilson, a software engineer, traveled to China to finalize the adoption of their newest daughter – who would become the eldest child of their family.
“We journeyed to China to pick up Sierra, and we were able to visit her orphanage, meet her caretakers and the orphanage director. Then we traveled around China while the adoption and paperwork with the U.S. State Department was being finalized,” she said.
”We were in China for about two-and-a-half weeks and received custody of Sierra on the first day. It was impossible to communicate because she knew little to no English. We had an interpreter on many of the tours, but when alone with her we communicated sparsely and struggled.
“However, her positive energy and attitude was apparent from day one. Her light is difficult to miss and I knew that she had a special spirit.”
She recalled introducing the preteen to her first flights – the first from northern China to Guangzhou, also known as Canton, in southern China.
“Sierra was amazed at the plane ride across the country, and her extroverted personality had her speaking with many of the passengers and flight attendants,” Wilson recalled.
“When we arrived in Guangzhou, she learned that the residents don’t speak Mandarin, but speak Cantonese Chinese. This is a completely different dialect and Sierra had to really work at communicating with natives, but she never gave up until she was able to get across her message. She is persistent and her happiness contagious.”
Persistence and a resilient spirit were necessary traits for the young girl when she found herself in Ahwatukee, immersed in a new world with language and customs all its own.
“When she came here, there were so many changes,” said her mother. “She’s a tiny little thing, 4’6,” and she experienced bullying and learning difficulties.”
Sierra’s school immersion began with the basics in all subjects and a year at a local Montessori school helped her better grasp her new language.
She then attended St. John Bosco for grades seven and eight. Her parents said they originally wanted her to attend Akimel A-al Middle School, but she couldn’t be enrolled in English as a Second Language class because her family spoke English at home.
She went on to graduate from Desert Vista High School in 2007.
Her father said from the beginning, Sierra adapted well to family life even as she came in as the eldest, five years older than her sister and eight years than her brother, both of whom had been adopted as infants.
“Sierra was a great addition to our family from day one. She was a helpful older sibling with her sister and brother and their bonds came quickly. She was responsible for looking after the younger orphans in China and this transferred to sisterhood easily,” said Paul Wilson.
Sierra’s portions of the two-person narrative are very moving, and were to her as well, especially that of her pre-adoption life that included being transferred from the orphanage to a government boarding school 10 months of the year.
“I didn’t actually write my sections of the book. I recalled events in my past and relayed them to my Mom for the sections on China prior to my adoption,” Sierra explained.
“My mom would interview me during the writing process, and then I’d spend time thinking about her questions. These questions brought up many emotions, both good and bad, but it was a great process.”
“I was reading the story, and it’s my story, yet it’s emotional what I went through. I look at my life as a blessing and that’s why I want to give back,” she said.
Sandra, who with her husband, has lived in Ahwatukee since 1989, admitted that writing her book was a challenge.
“I retired in December 2016 and that’s when I really started it. This is my first book, so it went through a lot of revisions. I did a lot of it myself before I got an editor. Now I plan to write a book on each of my children.”
She said her experience with international adoption was a learning curve.
“International adoption is different. You go to their country, you see their cultures and you try and keep their culture alive,” she said, adding that all three children kept their birth names as their middle names.
“I want people to understand that whether it’s international adoption or domestic, adoption itself is so life changing. A lot of people with infertility issues don’t consider adoption, but they should. It’s giving back to the world. They may not be your biological children, but they are your family.”
The proud mother continued, “Sierra is a positive force in the world.
“She loves to inspire others, particularly children, with her uplifting message and her optimistic outlook,” she said. “We’re so blessed that she joined our family.”
Besides writing, Sandra is a certified meditation and mindfulness teacher who most recently taught classes at Ahwatukee’s Art in the Garden. She also runs a vacation rental business in Sedona, MAI Vacay Rental, LLC.
Her three children are all named after cities or towns in Arizona.
Sierra was named for Sierra Vista.
The book, “Luck Times Two, An Adoption Memoir” was just released in late July and is available on Amazon in paperback or kindle format. The cover, with two swimming koi, was painted by daughter Sedona Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.