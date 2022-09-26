After closing thrift store, nonprofit looks for partners

The Armer Foundation for Kids, founded by Ahwatukee residents Matt and Jennifer Armer in 2019, has made a change that they hope will allow them to help even more local families with children battling extreme medical conditions.
They shuttered the thrift store they opened in November 2020 and now base their operations at their offices.
Closing the thrift store was a matter of priorities, said Jennifer Armer.
“It was gut-wrenching when we had to turn a couple families away because we didn’t have the funds,” she said. “The thrift store was wonderful during COVID, but it took a lot of time, and it wasn’t a good return on investment. I realized we needed to look for bigger dollars.”
Once she closed the doors of the thrift store and cleared the space of household goods, clothing and shoes, Armer refocused her efforts on raising funds networking to help families of children newborn to age 17 who are struggling with life-threatening illnesses or recurring medical needs.
“I’m focusing my time on finding corporate sponsors, and building new partnerships,” she explained. “I’m introducing ourselves to companies who may know little about us, or may know nothing at all about The Armer Foundation for Kids.”
While she no longer has to sort out donations and tend to other duties the thrift store required, Armer said, “I really don’t have any spare time.”
“We’re trying to raise awareness of The Armer Foundation and what we do for families who often find themselves
under a mountain of debt while their child battles extreme medical conditions,” she explained.
“We want to have a backlog of funds available so we don’t have to turn people away,” Armer said.
A current fundraising opportunity is The Armer Foundation’s first 50/50 Raffle that runs through Sept. 30.
Raffle tickets range from $5 for three, $10 for 10 or $20 for 50 and are available online at ArmerFoundation.org. The raffle winner who receives 50% of total ticket sales, will be announced Oct. 3.
Monetary donations to the nonprofit, including the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit, can also be completed online along with donations to specific Armer Kids.
Since closing the thrift store, Armer has been working the phone and getting about in the community, reaching out to businesses.
One new sponsor on board recently is Chandler-based Achen-Gardner Construction, a heavy civil general contractor serving the Valley and Arizona. The employee-owned company is well-known for its generosity to area nonprofits.
“Achen-Gardner is glad to do what we can to make a difference in our local communities where we live and work,” explained Vice President Kevin Nunez.
PMHDC Southwest Medical Aid (PMSA) of Tucson is a new partner with The Armer Foundation. Also a non-profit, they provide durable medical equipment and medical supplies free of charge to other qualified charitable organizations for their clients who might otherwise
go without.
Their website explains the supplies come from excess inventory in hospitals, private practitioners and individuals. They serve other nonprofits mainly in southern Arizona and Sonora, Mexico.
“I had no idea who Armer Foundation for Kids was until I received their email requesting partnership,” said PMSA Executive Director Iriz Yazno. “She filled out the partnership agreement online and we learned we were a good fit. Their mission statement is very close to our mission statement.”
The Armer Foundation for Kids mission statement is a simple one, said Armer.
“Our mission is to reduce financial barriers for families so they can care for their children who have chronic or life-altering diseases,” she said. “Our vision is to ensure no child sees their family stress due to a medical condition.”
One of the newest ‘Armer Kids’ being helped is Oliver Bashford, turning 2 on Oct. 16, who was born with a rare genetic disorder Dihydropteridine Reductase Deficiency (DHPR Deficiency). The family has been with The Armer Foundation since June.
His mother, Maria Bashford said it has been “ a long, uncertain road for our family and especially for Oliver, but he has heart and is so strong.”
She said she and her husband Vincent are “so very grateful” for The Armer Foundation including them in the list of Armer Kids listed on their website.
“They help cover some of the medical bills from all of Oliver’s doctor visits, and from the equipment he needs—bath chairs, standers, AFO boots, etc. It gives us a sigh of relief and we appreciate the help so much,” she said.
“The other, even more important thing that The Armer Foundation does is to help Oliver—and many other children—be seen,” Bashford posited. “Battling with insurance companies to get medicines and treatments covered is an almost daily occurrence, and often, these interactions or ‘denial of coverage’ letters can seem cold.
“Sometimes it can feel like he’s invisible or has slipped through the cracks. Oliver is our son, and we love him, but he is also a person. He deserves to have some dignity; to be able to receive the treatments he needs to reach his full potential.”
Referring to the lengthy listing of ‘Armer Kids’ on The Armer Foundation website - ArmerFoundation.org – Bashford said it is a “powerful thing to scroll down the page and see all the Armer Kids, fighting through their complex medical conditions, but also being kids”.
“Armer Foundation for kids and their donors help take some of the burden of medical expenses off our shoulders and allow us to just be parents. To raise children with complex medical conditions and give them the same life, the same childhood experience as children without any medical conditions,” she continued.
Armer connects with each of her “kids’” families, and the closing of the thrift store – which brought many murmurs of disappointment from some regular shoppers – allows her more time to seek out funding to help them and others in need.
“Because the amount of need versus the amount of funds that were brought in from sales was so significant, I’m focusing on getting larger dollars from companies and spreading the word about what we do versus spending an hour to sell a $2 item,” said Armer.
“We are so grateful for all the amazing donations we received and the shoppers we did have, but I hope everyone understands the why behind the decision.”
