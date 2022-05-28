Five years after long-time Ahwatukee Dennis Lambert added “novelist” to a list of accomplishments that includes pharmaceutical sales and marketing executive, rock band guitarist, marathon runner, poet and Catholic Church deacon, he has taken his writing career into a new territory – one rooted in a fundamental tenet of his faith.
He just published “For Real? Christ’s Presence in the Eucharist,” a 182-page Liguori Publications paperback that aims “to radically change, affirm, or deepen your belief in the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist,” according to the publisher.
Drawing mainly on the Bible, it explores what he believes is evidence of Christ’s real presence in the Eucharist – the bread shared at communion during a mass.
“The Eucharist is the source and summit of the Catholic faith,” Lambert explained. “Sadly there are Catholics who misunderstand what it is and what our faith teaches about it. Of course, of all the beliefs and teachings of the Church, the Eucharist can and often is a dividing point between the Protestant and Catholic faiths.
“As someone who was born into the Catholic faith, and who later took a two-year detour into the evangelical world, I am keenly aware of the division that this teaching has. Having gone from unbelief to belief in the reality of the Eucharist, I felt both uniquely qualified and compelled to give an explanation for what the Catholic church teaches regarding this unique, heavenly, and grace abundant substance.”
Catholics might draw intellectual and spiritual assurance in the book’s adherence to Catholic dogma by the fact that the church has given it “an imprimatur,” – Latin, for “let it be printed.”
“In the Roman Catholic church, it serves as a permission, required by contemporary canon law and granted by a bishop, for the publication of any work on Scripture or, in general, any writing containing something of peculiar significance to religion, theology, or morality.
Additionally retiring Phoenix Diocese Bishop Thomas Olmsted has endorsed the book – which Lambert said “means a great deal to me.”
Lambert wrote and published five years ago an award-winning novel called “The Table,” about a fictional table built by Jesus’ grandfather that is handed down over centuries and is discovered by a man during a spiritual crisis and emotional loss.
Though he still writes fiction and has completed two more novels, he felt a need to steer his literary attention to “the grace-giving gift that the Eucharist is.”
“Because so many people don’t believe, or more so, have not taken the time to explore this teaching of the Eucharist, the real question becomes ‘how could I not want to share this, straight from the lips of Jesus, scripturally based truth?’”
He noted that the Catholic Church “is making a purposeful focus at this time to promulgating the truth about the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist” starting in July for two years through Eucharistic Revivals throughout the United States.
He cited a recent writing by Olmstead who said, “Christians have in the midst of modern turmoil Christ Himself, found in the Holy Eucharist.”
Asked who comprises his target audience, Lambert said he hopes three different groups of people read it.
They are: “Catholics who currently don’t know or believe in the ‘Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist;’ my Protestant brothers and sisters who believe that the Eucharist is just a symbol; and Catholics who believe in the ‘Real Presence’ who want to learn how to easily share this truth with others.”
“For those who do not believe in the ‘Real Presence,’ it is my hope that, enlightened by the words of Christ, his apostles, and their immediate successors, that they come to realize the truth and come to believe in the transformative nature of the Eucharist,” he continued.
“For those who already believe, this entire topic can seem overwhelming and difficult to share with others. Using a simple image of a relay race, the book helps to provide readers with a very easy to remember and easy to pass on method of sharing this truth.”
He uses the metaphor of a relay race to describe the four “legs” of his research: Jesus’ words in the Bible, his apostles’ writings, those who followed the apostles like St. Ignatius of Antioch and “those early Church Fathers until today.”
“During this entire period of time, from Jesus to the Church today, the teaching of Jesus’ true presence in the Eucharist has remained the same,” Lambert said. “The baton has never dropped.”
A 22-year Ahwatukee resident who is a deacon at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Ahwatukee, Lambert is available to speak at parishes, conferences and special events.
His book is available at Liguori.org and from other book sellers.
He can be reached at deacondennislambert@gmail.com or dennislambert-writer.com.
