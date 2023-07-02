Corpus Christi opens its heart to the homeless

Twice annually, in May and September, Corpus Christi Catholic Church hosts families who’ve found themselves without a home.
Together with Family Promise of Greater Phoenix, parishioners provide food and week-long housing at their newly-renovated parish center on the church campus at 3550 E. Knox Road in Ahwatukee.
They are one of at least 50 Valley churches and temples that shelter families overnight in their worship facilities in cooperation with the nonprofit Family Promise of Greater Phoenix.
Yet Corpus Christi, under the guidance of uber-volunteer and parishioner Toni De Losa, does more than open its doors to up to eight families each May and September.
Corpus Christi parishioners go above and beyond a meal, transforming some of the center’s 13 classrooms into private family bedrooms.
Not only do guest families find a pillow and chocolate awaiting when they arrive, they’re feted with “theme nights” such as a recent Night at the Beach, SuperHero Night and Taste of Italy that greeted them in their recent May 21-28 stay.
De Losa’s involvement in Family Promise began seven years ago as a Christmas gift from her daughters.
“I read that St. Benedict Catholic Church was doing a Christmas Eve meal for some homeless families and I knew this was something I wanted to do with my children. So I told them this was what I wanted for my Christmas gift,” she recalled.
“I started volunteering each Christmas Eve and thought I wanted to bring Family Promise to Corpus Christi. Long story short, we started in 2019 and have it every May and October, coordinating with Kyrene Schools’ calendar.”
St. Benedict’s, in the midst of a major building project, is taking a hiatus this year but is on the Family Promise calendar again in 2024, according to Tracy Ryan, who has overseen the week-long visits there for 15 years.
As the St. Benedict congregation hosted Family Promise guests in classrooms at the adjacent St. John Bosco School, it often coincided with the Christmas holidays, which is when De Rosa first volunteered with her daughters.
De Losa lauded her fellow Corpus Christi congregants, saying they are very supportive of the Family Promise program, financially and through hands-on volunteerism.
“It is our parish that provides everything; they donate funds to cover all the costs. Our parish is so generous; I am just so blessed,” De Losa proclaimed.
Because of their support, De Losa said she and her regular crew of volunteers can go “above and beyond,” ensuring each week is a special one, chock-a-block with memories for the Family Promise guest families.
Depending on the need, Corpus Christi can house up to 36 people a week with their two rotations of four families.
When the program began at the church under De Losa’s lead, it was much more simple – meals provided through sign-up sheets, plastic tablecloths over folding tables, and a congregant volunteering to organize an evening activity.
“I have four girls so I thought, why don’t we make it more like a celebration,” recalled De Losa, an Ahwatukee resident of 24 years.
“Now we have a full team and it’s like a birthday party every single night. We’ve even started doing family portraits on Thursday or Friday night and have it printed and framed to give it to them before they leave,” she said, smiling. ““We also have a special send-off breakfast on their last morning before they leave.”
Family Promise’s families arrive at the respective church or temple at 5:30 p.m. after spending the day at work or at one of the four Family Promise Day Centers in Mesa, Glendale and two in south Scottsdale where the nonprofit was founded.
Those day centers are the family’s “home base” with services provided by a social work team working with the parents to accomplish their employment and housing goals.
Family Promise Chief Program Officer Kathy Kaplan emphasizes that their team is committed to ensuring every child entering their program “knows the security of a roof over their head, a full tummy, a warm bed to slip in to dream big, bold beautiful dreams, access to quality education and, most important of all, to know that someone cares.”
Each month the Family Promise Facebook site honors “graduates,” families who’ve moved out of transitional housing into their own home.
“Our program is 60 days long, but on average, families graduate into sustainable housing within 38!” a May posting announced. “To put that into perspective, our parents: secure employment with a living wage, establish savings through cash flow training, and secure housing - all in just over one month! The changes they make are foundational and touch every aspect of their lives. It is hard, courageous work!”
It is the interim between that the local churches and synagogues help make the difference for the first-time homeless families that can range from a single mother and infant, a grandparent caregiver and young children, or, recently, a single dad with his four children.
With skyrocketing rents throughout the Valley, many families are facing eviction or left without shelter when they are no longer able to afford to rent the apartment or house they had called home.
“They’re all families and deserve whatever help we can give,” De Losa averred.
She explained once she knows in advance the make-up of families coming to visit and selects the appropriately-sized room for them to stay. Besides the expected blankets and pillows in their private bedroom, she may include extras like flashlights or vases of flowers.
At Corpus Christi, family members have a snack bar available in the parish center where they can help themselves to coffee, muffins, fresh fruit and more during the evening activity programs. It is ready for them early mornings as they leave early at 5:30 a.m. weekdays, and 7:30 a.m. weekends.
“Some of them have to go to work or school, and there’s always traffic to worry about,” explained De Losa.
Even with the help of church volunteer groups like the Knights of Columbus, St. Vincent de Paul, Coffee Break Ministry, and Youth ministry, there’s still work after the visits.
“Sometimes I go crazy; there’s so much to do with the clean-up and pick-up and yet every single time, it is so worth it,” De Losa said. “No matter how tired you are, it is well worth all the effort.”
She spoke of parents approaching her after their stay at Corpus Christi to tell her how much it meant to them, not to be just identified as homeless, but as people.
“I’ve had parents tell me ‘You all never made me feel like I was homeless’, and ‘You helped me out of a dark place.’ It’s so very moving to hear this and have them give me a big hug.”
She also reaps praise from Family Promise of Greater Phoenix Executive Director Ted Taylor and Chief Program Officer Kathy Kaplan.
Kaplan praised De Losa and the Corpus Christi parish’s support with their legion of volunteers.
“Toni is very creative and the only one I know who has a different theme each night. The love and dedication poured into every detail, from the costumes to the decor, creates an atmosphere of pure delight for everyone involved,” she said.
“Not every church is able to do this, and part of it is derived from Toni herself,” she said. “Each church serves in their own way, and they’re all creating ministry (cq) and a support system. It is a transformation on both sides - for the volunteers and for the families.”
Taylor, who has served Family
Promise of Greater Phoenix since 2010, concurred.
“Our goal at Family Promise is to keep families together as they navigate the most difficult times in their lives. Keeping children with their parents and pets reduces the risk that they find themselves without a home in the future,” said Taylor.
“Volunteer community organizations like Corpus Christi Catholic Church make it possible for us to positively impact many families across the Valley. We couldn’t be more thankful for their continued support and service.”
According to the Family Promise website, their name “refers to the promise, in the sense of commitment, that communities make to families in need. But it also refers to the promise, the potential, inherent in every family”.
Family Promise originated in New Jersey as the National Interfaith Hospitality Network, founded by Karen Olson, in 1988. It changed its name to Family Promise 20 years ago.
There are now nearly 200 Family Promise Affiliates located in 43 states.
Family Promise of Greater Phoenix is uniquely pet-friendly and has sheltered more than 175 pets so far, including reptiles. Pets stay in kitty condos, dog kennels, or smaller cages and enjoy space for families to play with them.
PetSmart Inc. opened the pet sanctuary in 2012; it was the first for any Family Promise affiliate nationwide.
Since its start in 2000, Family Promise of Greater Phoenix has supported more than 1,700 families from their program into independent housing and self-sufficiency.
For more information on volunteering with or donating to Family Promise of Greater Phoenix, visit FamilyPromiseAZ.org.
