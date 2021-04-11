At age 9, Riley Sarver is a 4’6” dynamo full of optimism who is looking forward to next season when she can once again play club soccer, a sport she’s loved the last five years.
But first she requires two operations in Baltimore to attach an adult-sized device called an “external fixator” to help alleviate a rare disease which causes her great pain every day.
Her ailment, called Perthes disease, “is a rare childhood disease where the blood flow to the femoral head stops for no reason and the bones start to die,” explained her mother, Meredith Stam.
Stam, Riley and her 14-year-old sister Reagan are scheduled to fly to Baltimore April 11 for the first four-hour operation.
Riley and her mother will remain for three weeks as she goes through “intensive physical therapy” to adapt to her new device before returning home.
In four months, the family must fly back to Maryland to have the fixator surgically removed.
Despite nights of excruciating pain that first came to light following a soccer game last November, the Kyrene de la Sierra fourth grader maintains her good spirits, says her mother.
“Riley is an amazing soul; she’s still smiling and she’s already thinking about playing soccer in eight months,” Stam said.
“She’s been sleeping on the couch because it’s hard to get up the stairs to her bedroom. She can still do it, but it’s painful. So she’s been sleeping on the downstairs couch, but after the surgery, there’s no way she’ll be able to climb stairs.”
She recalled how her a “super-happy, energetic girl” first began limping and complaining of pain last Thanksgiving. It was thought the two-week holiday break from competition would ease the problem.
However, at her first soccer practice in December, her limping became more pronounced, and her mother said her daughter began “crying in pain.”
After eight hours in the Phoenix Children’s Hospital emergency room, a physician gave the diagnosis: “osteonecrosis of the femoral head. “
“With the help of amazing friends, we got Riley into the orthopedic surgeon the next day. He set Riley up for an MRI and after her MRI she was diagnosed with Perthes disease,” said Stam, single mom who works as a bookkeeper at Mountain Park Church.
In January Riley underwent a core decompression surgery that required a hole drilled into the area of necrotic tissue at the bone joint.
“Her doctor gave that a 30 percent chance of working,” Stam said. “Since then, Riley has been on a roller coaster. Some days she’s fine and others she is in pain.”
Stam researched how to improve the chances for her normally-active daughter and discovered a specialist in Baltimore who recommended the external fixator, which protects the hip while alleviating all pressure on the femoral head.
Threaded pins are passed through the skin and muscles and inserted into the bone, with the majority of the stabilizing frame located outside the hip.
“Looking at it, it’s scary but it’s going to work,” she said. “This surgery is very aggressive and extremely intense but gives Riley the best hope at a good outcome.”
While they’re away this month, Ahwatukee-based Armer Foundation for Kids is providing a much-need gift for Stam’s current family room.
“They’re leaving April 11 and that’s when construction will begin so that her room, as well as a ramp to the front door, will be ready upon her return. We’re also building a room for her mom so that she can be close to her for everything she needs,” said Jennifer Armer, who with her husband Matt Armer founded Armer Foundation For Kids two years ago.
The foundation helps families of children struck by catastrophic illness.
“We’ve never done a remodel before, but I found the resources to do it,” Armer said. “Benten Construction’s owner, Jordan Bender, is donating his time and construction knowledge to help Armer Foundation build it,” said Armer.
“As a foundation, we’ll cover expenses for materials and supplies, and will also be covering travel expenses to and from Baltimore. We chose to do this because it’s another Ahwatukee family in need.”
The Armer Foundation for Kids also is collecting donations for the family at ArmerFoundation.org.
Bender said he wanted his East Valley construction family to help for a very personal reason.
“Armer Foundation has actually helped out our family. Last year my youngest daughter, Catalina, was suffering mystery seizures and she’s still dealing with a lot of stuff, but during that hard time, Armer Foundation’s helping us out was invaluable to us,” said Bender.
“So now, being able to help someone else, well, it pulls at the heartstrings.”
This is an emotional time for Stam as she not only cares for her daughter but also juggles housing in Baltimore.
She must shift between the Hackerman-Patz House across from the Sinai Hospital and the state’s only Ronald McDonald House.
She is moved by the community support she has received.
“It absolutely amazes me how many people have responded with support,” she said. “You don’t know how big your tribe is until something like this happens.
With all the support from Armer Foundation, the builder, my church, friends and neighbors – some I don’t even know – my heart is completely full.”
Armer is glad to help.
“We want to ease the financial burdens of those family members so they can focus on their children. No child should have to see their families worry financially while fighting for their lives,” said Jennifer Armer whose daughter. Rebecca McElyea, now works with her mother and serves on the board of directors.
Last year the Armer Foundation opened a non-profit thrift store at 9830 S. 51st Street, Suite A128. Proceeds from sales provide a main source of funds used to benefit local families in need.
