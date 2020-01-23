The public will get a chance on Sunday to hear a performance by a young Ahwatukee soprano who was among the winners in last year’s Young Musicians Competition sponsored by Arizona Musicfest.
Elisabeth Fear, a 16-year-old junior at Horizon Honors Secondary School – who was 15 when she won second place in the vocal competition last year – will perform in the Young Musicians Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Musical Instrument Museum.
Tickets for the show at the museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix, can be purchased at azmusicfest.org/events/young-musicians-winter-concert.
The daughter of Dean and Ranee Fear, Elizabeth is one of a number of students Arizona Musicfest hailed as “superb musicians” who have displayed “astounding musical talent, maturity and artistry.”
She has been singing informally “ever since I can remember” and said she got hooked on vocal performance in grade school when she started performing in school musicals.
“As I got older, I realized there were so many talented people both at my school and in this community. It occurred to me if I wanted to be able to continue performing, I needed to be at my very best so I started taking lessons in eighth grade,” she said.
She began studying under Anna-Lisa Hackett, a performing artist as well as a piano teacher at RLS Music Studios located inside of Dance Studio 111 in Ahwatukee.
Singing is a passion for Elisabeth but so is giving back.
While she is a member of Horizon’s Cantabile Honors Chorale, Choir Council and International Thespian Society, she also is a member of its varsity swim and dive team, National Honor Society and Kindness Krew.
Outside of school, she belongs to the National Charity League, Governor’s Youth Commission and volunteers weekly at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
On average, she estimates she practices singing about 10 hours a week.
But, she added, “if I am preparing for a performance or an audition, it could easily be 20 or more hours during the weeks right before the show or audition.
And she pursues expanding her vocal and musical knowledge by attending workshops, camps or clinics “when I can fit it into my schedule at places such as Ahwatukee Children’s Theater with Katie Bring and Phoenix Theater.”
The music competition last year was her first, though Elisabeth said, “I hope to participate in some others soon.”
As for her other performances, two of her favorite stage roles have been playing Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical Jr. with Studio 111 Theater Company in 2018 and Sour Kangaroo in Seussical at Horizon last spring.
She has performed in numerous recitals for RLS Music Studios at Tempe Center for the Arts and the Chandler Center for the Arts and s sung with other RLS students at Kimberly Lewis’ Nutcracker cast preview performances at the Festival of Lights Kick-Off Party and other venues.
Although “singing has been a huge part of my life and I hope to always be able to pursue it in some way or another,” Elisabeth has her sights set on a nonmusical career. “Ultimately, I would like to become a medical doctor,” she explained.
But she enjoys singing not only because “it is a lot of fun” but also because it challenges her.
“It also gives me the opportunity to get out of my comfort zone and build confidence,” she said. “I enjoy working on different and unique compositions.”
On Sunday, she will perform a solo from the musical Jekyll and Hyde called “In His Eyes.”
As for her vocal models, she added, “I tend to like female singers with powerful voices such as Idina Menzel or Celine Dion.”
