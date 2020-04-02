March 26 was supposed to be a big day for Arnold and Mary Robb.
Their three children, who live out of state, were planning to visit them in their Ahwatukee home to celebrate the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary.
The plans got canceled.
“We are unable to have a big celebration with the coronavirus pandemic,” said Mary. “We had to cancel the visit.”
But Mary Arnold are taking the disappointment in the same steadfast way the two have faced other challenges – with hope and optimism.
“We still hope to get together sometime in the future,” she said.
The couple met in their native home of Carmel, New York, when Mary was a high school senior and the slightly older Arnie was a frequent patron of the Country Fare Restaurant, where she worked part-time.
She even slipped him her phone number on his receipt one time.
But it wasn’t until she graduated and he had come home after finishing boot camp in the Army that a spark developed.
“I remember having a break and I started to talk to him and decided to sit next to him at the restaurant counter,” she recalled.
They talked and their first date was a drive-in movie.
“That’s all it took,” she said. “I was in love.”
They enjoyed “two wonderful weeks of dating” before he shipped out for an 18-month stint in Frankfurt, Germany.
The postal service not only saved their budding relationship from falling by the wayside but ended up the conduit for their five-decade adventure.
“We corresponded by mail until he returned home in March 1970,” Mary said. “He proposed in a letter. He returned home in early March 1970 and we were married on March 26, 1970.”
He was 21 and she, 19.
They moved to Arizona in 1998 after he was offered a job with the U.S. Department of Energy Western Area Power Administration. Mary worked in banking and real estate throughout the years.
They settled immediately in Ahwatukee.
“After checking out popular areas in the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas, Desert Vista High School was recommended to check out. Our son would be a sophomore in high school and our youngest daughter in fourth grade.”
Since son Christopher settled into Desert Vista while their younger daughter was at Cerritos Elementary, the Robbs decided to build their home in Club West, where they lived until 2006, when they moved into the Foothills Reserve Sunrise community, “where we plan to remain.”
While the pandemic kept them apart from their children, their daughter Tiffany penned a tribute to the Robbs, saying, “They exemplify a love that can conquer all: the hurdles, the seasons, the times, the good and the bad.”
“Love is beautiful when you make it work,” Tiffany added.
And what do they attribute their ability to make it work?
Mary replied straightforwardly: “Trust, compromise and lots of love.”
